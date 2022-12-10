CGTN: Infrastructure, Vaccines, Space: China-Arab Science and Technology Cooperation





BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, space and health has continued to develop in a sustainable manner.

China promised to accelerate the development of the Sino-Arab intergovernmental science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism.

CGTN_Covid_vaccine

The country will carry out more partner projects and continue to improve the science and technology capabilities of Arab countries.

Lusail Stadium: China’s First World Cup Venue

The Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year’s World Cup, was built with China Railway Construction Company as the main contractor.

Shaped like a date bowl or an enamel lantern, the stadium will host the World Cup final on December 18.

It is the first time a Chinese company has built a World Cup venue and is featured on Qatar’s new 10 riyal banknote.

“Lusail Stadium is the largest, most advanced and most complex professional football stadium in the world built to FIFA standards,” said Li Chongyang, head of the China side of the engineering team. told Media Group (CMG).

With a capacity of 80,000 spectators, Lusail Stadium showcases the technological prowess and service levels of Chinese companies, Hassan Al Thawadi, Executive Director of the Supreme Commission on Delivery and Legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, told CGTN. rice field.

China-UAE Joint Vaccine Project

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has supported clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in China and has since established a localized production line.

In 2020, the UAE approved the registration of an inactivated vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm.

“The UAE was the first country to approach a Chinese vaccine,” Ali Obaid Al-Daheri, China’s ambassador to the UAE, told CGTN. “This production facility is capable of producing 200 million doses per year. The vaccine is not for the UAE or China, but for the rest of the world.”

space cooperation

China is promoting space cooperation with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

China and Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding on March 16, 2017 to share scientific data in space cooperation.

The two later jointly released three images of the moon taken by the Chang’e-4 lunar probe’s relay satellite mission, according to China’s National Space Administration.

In 2018, the China-Arab States BDS/GNSS Center, the first overseas center of China’s own Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), was opened in Tunisia. BDS-related cooperation will expand to more Arab countries in 2021 as they agree to conduct more pilot projects.

In addition, Kuwait’s national satellite team looks forward to working with China.

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-10/Infrastructure-vaccines-and-space-China-Arab-sci-tech-cooperation-1fDKJNs4QuI/index.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965838/CGTN_Covid_Vaccine.jpg

SourceCGTN

