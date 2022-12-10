The High-Risk Strategy of the Shameful Crypto King





FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried participates in a digital interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on November 30th.

Disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, omnipresent on talk shows and conference panels, ignores legal advice and faces real threats of prosecution and jail time. continues to attract public attention.

Bankman-Fried faces scrutiny from regulators, prosecutors and politicians as the architect and former CEO of a bankrupt company unable to explain the loss of billions of dollars in client funds.

Bankman-Fried’s media blitz headed to Washington on Tuesday, where the 30-year-old agreed to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing about the overnight collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Testimony in the US capital marks a return to the exuberant period before FTX’s sudden implosion last month. The Mophair computer whiz was hailed in Washington as a rising face of cryptocurrency who has donated tens of millions of dollars in political donations.

Jacob Frenkel, former Justice Department prosecutor for Dickinson-Wright, said: “By speaking out, Bankman-Fried puts himself at greater risk and goes against what any competent attorney would advise his clients. I am taking action.

Bankman-Fried clearly exemplifies the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a major financial market, no longer frowned upon by the get-rich-quick schemes that the establishment shy away from.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and son of two Stanford Law School professors, he posed in magazine spreads and promoted Super Bowl TV spots and other flashy marketing campaigns to attract investors. This makes him a perfect fit for the tech prodigy profile.

But after reaching a valuation of $32 billion, FTX imploded after crypto news site CoinDesk reported on Nov. 2 about its relationship with Alameda, a trading house also controlled by Bankman-Fried. proceeded rapidly.

The report revealed that Alameda’s balance sheet relied heavily on the FTT currency, an independent valueless token created by FTX.

FTT’s price plunged in early November, shaking both Alameda and FTX, where Alameda had a large trading position.

Shaken by customer withdrawals and a shortfall of about $8 billion, FTX and about 100 affiliates filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11, prompting regulators, prosecutors, and a ferocious bet to believe the crypto hype. We asked for scrutiny from our customers.

In the revelation, FTX backed Alameda with billions of dollars in customer funding that may now be lost forever. Such use of investor funds is fraudulent if the terms of the contract between the client and her FTX are disregarded, legal analysts say.

Questions also remain as to whether Bankman-Fried engaged in market manipulation or illegally provided inside information to Alameda.

“Caution is addictive”

Defense lawyers interviewed by AFP said people who stand in Bankman-Fried’s case usually follow their lawyers’ orders to keep a low profile.

Public comments increase the risk of making false or questionable statements or undermining potential defense strategies, said Eitan Goleman, former executive director of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“Being in the limelight or in the public eye can be addicting,” Goelman said, adding that Bankmann-Fried said, “It’s impossible to sit there with your mouth shut.” I feel this is wise.”

Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, declined to comment through a spokesman when contacted by AFP.

Since his downfall, Bankman-Fried has generally adopted a remorseful tone in interviews, usually via a video link from FTX’s Bahamas headquarters.

Bankman-Fried told the New York Times on Nov. 30, “I have never tried to defraud anyone. I did whatever I could,” he said. Also. “

Bankman-Fried acknowledged that the company had poor governance and that it had problems with Alameda. He said he was caught off guard by the size of Alameda’s position in FTX.

But others, including CNBC anchor Rebecca Quick, have concluded that “that guy is a cheater and a liar.”

Mr. Frenkel, who held a senior executive position at the Securities and Exchange Commission, predicted that the attractive offensive would level off.

“This is a desperate attempt to convince the American public and potential jurors that he didn’t mean to cheat,” Frenkel said.

“It’s a question of when criminal charges will be filed, not whether they will be,” he said.

There is no “foregone conclusion”

Goelman agreed Bankman-Fried’s media attacks did not serve his cause with prosecutors, but said an indictment was not a “foregone conclusion.”

Goelman said the assessment that FTX’s new CEO, John Ray, is faint about the company’s lack of control may be consistent with the company being mismanaged. , pointed out that it is not necessarily operated with dishonest intentions.

But Bankman-Fried faces “potential exposure to serious crime,” Goleman said.

“These investigations take a lot of time,” he said. “The idea that Sam Bankman Freed should already be on his feet is inconsistent with our justice system.”

