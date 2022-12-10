Google Home gives ‘not reachable’ error and adding device





An increasingly prevalent issue with the Google Home app is preventing many users from adding new devices, encountering a “could not be reached” error and unable to complete the process.

The Google Home app can control Google’s own devices like the latest Nest Cam and Nest Thermostat, but it can also control thousands of third-party devices from other brands. Adding a device usually requires linking an account from another service, but that process appears to be broken at the moment.

In many cases, when trying to add a new third-party device to the Google Home app, the account linking page returns a “could not be reached” error.

This issue seems to affect many different services, many specifically calling out TP-Link Kasa devices. Others have mentioned problems with Samsung SmartThings, Govee Home, Nanoleaf and others through Google’s support forums and many threads on Reddit. The issue seems to have started affecting most users within the past few days, but some users seem to have had the problem for longer.

As far as we know, this is limited to Android devices and is not tied to the account or the service itself as it states it has had success with other devices and family members’ devices. It has nothing to do with the Google Home app or public preview releases.

The timing here is certainly not ideal. Most new device additions are a “set and forget” situation, but as the holiday season approaches, many people are setting up new smart plugs for lighting or prepping other new smart home devices for gatherings. Hopefully Google will patch it sooner or later, but the company has yet to formally acknowledge the problem.

Fortunately, there seems to be a workaround for the time being. Some users have reported successfully uninstalling the Google app update, but it’s unclear which version caused it. You can try your luck, but the final solution must come from Google.

Thank you T. Tenkelly!

Google Home Details:

