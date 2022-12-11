UT system, Google and more announce technical workforce training for thousands of Texas students | Jobs





AUSTIN Google announced Friday that Google Career Certificates are now available to students across the University of Texas and Texas State University systems. This could reach tens of thousands of students across the state.

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) attended a launch event highlighting new public-private partnerships.

Google Career Certificates provide people with immediate skills in the areas of data analytics, e-commerce and digital marketing, IT support, automation with Python, project management, and user experience (UX) design. Through Google’s largest statewide university partnership to date, the school system will incorporate certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences, offering the option of earning college credit.

Texas 2036 will list Google Career Certificates on the National Register as part of an effort to expand the state’s database of postsecondary qualifications.

Texas is known as a world economic leader thanks to its diverse and competitive workforce. Today’s announcement strengthens more dynamic partnerships between industry, academia and employers to prepare Texans for the highly skilled and high paying jobs of the future, Cornyn said. increase. We are proud of the innovation happening here in Lone Star State. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have for years to come.

Governor Greg Abbott has called Texas “the innovation epicenter of America and a global leader in the technology industry.”

“…and we are committed to ensuring that students are equipped with the immediate skills to be competitive in this field,” said Abbott. Thank you for working with Google and Texas universities to help prepare thousands of Texas students for high-paying jobs and opportunities for success.

By 2030, more than 60% of jobs in Texas will require post-secondary qualifications such as degrees and certificates. Today, more than half of Texans are untrained for these jobs.

The Texas Higher Education Commission aims to close this gap with the goal of enabling 60% of working-age Texans to earn a degree, certificate, or post-secondary qualification by 2030. increase. That commitment comes through the Google Career Certificates program.

Combining a bachelor’s degree with a Google certification produces graduates with a wide range of education and special skills, a win-win combination for both students and employers, said James B. Milliken, president of the UT System. I’m here. With Texas’ population projected to double by 2050 and Texas projected to have the highest net employment growth of any state by 2030, UT’s institutions We are proud to lead efforts to meet the demands of our workforce and industry, positioning our graduates for success and professional growth. in the modern job market.

Google employees developed Google Career Certificates to support skills in areas of high demand. Certificates available on Coursera can be completed in 3-6 months of part-time study, with no degree or experience required.

The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Texas-based companies such as AT&T, Dell and Google, which consider graduates for relevant entry-level roles I promise. More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have graduated from the program, and 75% of them report a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher salary, or promotion, within six months of completing the program. .

Google is proud to work with Texas universities and workforce development organizations to help more students and workers tap into the amazing job opportunities created by the state’s growing economy. Our mission is to expand opportunities for all, and we are excited to further that commitment by expanding access to technical workforce training through the Google Career Certificates program.

These opportunities will help fill the skills gap for thousands of Texans, giving them access to high-growth, high-demand jobs statewide. For more information on Google’s Career Certification Program, visit grow.google/certificates.

Recent stories you may have missed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tylerpaper.com/news/business/ut-system-google-others-announce-tech-workforce-training-for-thousands-of-texas-students/article_f861d03a-7824-11ed-92ef-5bf39ec0f27f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos