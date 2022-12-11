Big Tech and Community College Partners in Education





Neethi Anand Gangidi came to the United States from India to study chemical engineering. But when the Covid-19 pandemic made her doctoral studies difficult, she turned her direction by studying artificial intelligence (AI) at her Community College (HCC) in Houston, Texas. I’ve changed.

At HCC, Gandhidi and a team of students tackled a difficult problem. It’s about finding ways to keep people safe in dangerous situations like school shootings. Their solution uses AI to develop self-driving cars that enter areas too dangerous for humans. Gangidis’ team won the National Innovation Award for their project at this year’s Intels Global Impact Festival in San Jose, California.

Gangidi is one of thousands of students involved in partnerships between large tech companies and US community colleges. Companies such as Dell Technologies, Intel, Google, and Amazon have developed special training programs for students. Research areas include artificial intelligence, data science, and user experience design.

Community colleges offer two-year associate degrees in many technical and liberal arts subjects.

According to the Association of American Community Colleges (AACC), there are 1,043 community colleges in the United States.

Increased AI

The use of AI, also known as machine learning, is growing. AI can help computer systems do things that until now only humans have been able to do, such as identifying faces.

AI is commonly used in data-intensive operations such as banking, material and product supply, and healthcare. But now the technology is also being used in other areas such as natural language processing. AI is also used in works of art, such as composing.

A 2021 study found that 43% of businesses reported an increase in their use of AI in the last year. However, 39% of those company leaders say the lack of AI-trained employees is a barrier to using the technology.

Intels AI for Workforce Program

In early 2020, Intel launched its AI for Workforce program and currently partners with 74 community colleges in 32 states. Intel provides content for practical applications in areas such as AI classes, AI lab design and technology, teacher training, and computer vision.

The company hopes to have partnerships in all 50 states by the end of 2023.

Dell Technologies partnered with Intel to help pay for the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network. The network provided $40,000 in grants to 10 community colleges to help build AI labs. The network also hosts monthly meetings between Dell, Intel, and community colleges to support virtual AI training and help improve AI education.

Adrienne Garber is Senior Strategist, Higher Education at Dell Technologies. She told her VOA Learning English that the AI ​​for Workforce program will provide students with hands-on training.

The AI ​​for Workforce curriculum is based on portfolio projects, real-world, authentic learning experiences, real-world data sets, and problems provided by the community of practice.

Previous AI for Global Impact winners were greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022 (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Carlos Contreras is Director of Intel’s AI for Workforce program. He said the program includes training on ethics and is different from other types of technical training. AI training asks students to think about when using machine learning is right or wrong, and how people should use it.

He also said that students can start AI training without knowing how to write computer code. He said, “It’s a trend we’re seeing more and more around this technology, so his point of entry to get into AI is lower than if he wanted to get into cybersecurity, for example.

Students don’t have to learn how to write AI software, but training can help them use AI software in useful ways. For example, in Arizona, her team of three students at Maricopa Community College has developed an AI model to help identify seizures in people with epilepsy. Epilepsy is a disease that affects the central nervous system.

Contreras explained that students need to define the problem they are working on, identify and classify the data sets that need to be put into an AI computer model, and know how to run the model.

And suddenly I have a trained model, or my process, for the problem I’m trying to solve.

Dell Technologies’ Garber said community colleges can choose how they use the AI ​​for Workforce program. Instead of having one curriculum at every university, he can change the program to suit the needs of each community.

They know where this content fits on the academic pathway. So it could be an accredited program, in some cases it could be a full bachelor’s degree, an associate’s degree, and it’s a very responsive learning content package.

The Path of Study of the Ganges

Neethi Anand Gandhidi (Photo courtesy of Neethi Anand Gandhidi)

Neethi Anand Gangidi gave VOA Learning English some of the details of AI training at Houston Community College. Students first learn to analyze and organize information. Python is a commonly used software and a starting point for basic data science classes.

And it is very easy for any individual in any country to learn about this. There are lots of videos just to install. please download it. That’s all you need. Access required. Start exploring.

Gandhidi said a knowledge of statistics helps him work with data, but students typically don’t need high-level mathematics such as calculus.

In the class Introduction to Machine Learning, Gangidi learned how to build models to process large amounts of data. She said tools from Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, and software such as her Jupyter Notebook help students work with data faster and at a higher level.

HCC gave her a real data project to work on to help her use AI training. Gandhidi says working on real projects gives students experience, which employers appreciate.

From left: Students Igor Lucic, Denzel Wilson, Clark Horak, Dina Marie Stager, Neethianand Gangidi, Ayomide Sofunwa, and Samir Saber, Dean of Houston Community College Digital and Information Technology/Center of Excellence. (Photo credit: Houston Community College Southwest Communications)

Advice for students

Gandhidi says students should focus on their passions and interests rather than worrying about the name of the college they attend in America.

It doesn’t matter if you’re from Stanford, Harvard, or community college. It all depends on each individual.

She got interested in HCC because it gave her the opportunity to work with a team to tackle real problems, use innovation, and gain leadership experience.

She added that community colleges cost less than four-year colleges. Texas also allows international students to qualify for in-state tuition. This is the amount a person living in the state pays to attend. This and her scholarship reduced her tuition from about $12,000 per semester to about $2,000 per semester.

In addition to Neethi Anand’s team, another student team from HCC won a global award at this year’s Global Impact Festival. The team used AI to develop an autonomous drone that can enter dangerous locations.

Gandhidi believes there are many job opportunities for those who learn to work with data. She knows how to work with data, if she has a passion for AI, if she knows how to work with these data, how to analyze them, how to easily create good stories with these data, if she knows how to work with big companies You can get her AI job. that side.

Andrew Smith. And I’m Katie Weaver.

Andrew Smith wrote this article for VOA Learning English.

Quiz – Big Tech, Community College Partner on Education

__________________________________________________________________

the words of this story

Ph.D. Relates to the highest degree awarded for completing a course of study at a university

Autonomous and able to act independently

Innovation n. A new idea or device.the process of creating something new

seizure n. an abnormal condition in which a person loses consciousness and the body moves uncontrollably

Trend N. General movement of change

to categorize v. to put something into a particular group in order to keep things in order

Curriculum N. Study Plans and Schools, Colleges, or Universities

Content N. Media Ideas and Information

access n. the ability to obtain or enter something

statistics n. the branch of mathematics dealing with the collection, organization and understanding of numerical information

__________________________________________________________________

we want to hear from you

There is a new comment system. Here’s how it works:

Please write your comments in the box. Below the box you’ll see four images of him from his social media accounts. For Disqus, Facebook, Twitter and Google. Click on one image and a box will appear. Enter your social media account login. Alternatively, you can create it in the Disqus system. It’s the blue circle with a D on it. Free.

Every time you return to the Learning English site and comment, you can use your account to see your comments and replies. See our comment policy here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/big-tech-community-colleges-partnering-in-education/6866912.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos