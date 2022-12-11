Google Chrome now supports passkeys for everyone





Passkey, the latest biometric alternative to passwords, is now available in the stable version of Google Chrome on desktop and Android devices.

Google, which announced the release in a Chromium blog post (opens in a new tab), said passwords are vulnerable to data breaches, phishing attacks, and simple passwords, and instead of storing generated strong passwords in passwords, it frequently It reaffirmed the common belief in the tech world that it can be reused for manager.

From now on, passkeys for Chrome on Android will sync via Google Password Manager or any other password manager that supports them.

The future of passkeys

Passkeys are alongside other security principles that complement passwords or do away with passwords entirely, such as Zero Trust, which includes multi-factor authentication. and already available for iPad.

Also, similar to its integration with iOS, Google Chrome allows passkeys stored on nearby mobile devices to be used in login requests on desktop devices.

In its announcement blog post, Google claimed that this was possible because Passkey was developed according to “industry standards” developed together with the FIDO Alliance (opens in new tab) and W3C (opens in new tab). , did not elaborate further.

Chrome 108 marks the first appearance of Passkey in a stable release, but as TechRadar Pro reported at the time, Passkey will be available from October 2022 onwards (opens in new tab) by the company designed for programmers. is available in Chrome Canary, an version of the browser. and cutting-edge enthusiasts.

TechRadar Pro recently reported that both 1Password and Bitwarden are moving to new standards without ditching passwords altogether.

A big part of Passkey’s appeal is the controls. It is important to be able to easily track passkeys for user accounts. This is the same reason password managers have grown in popularity in recent years, ensuring that users don’t have to easily remember their authentication credentials and remain safe online. .

That’s why you can now see and sort all your passkeys in Chrome on Windows and macOS.

As we’ve pointed out extensively before, passkeys will take time to become the primary online authentication method.

Web developers would have to manually implement passkey creation, and while many may not be aware of the urgency at this point, there has been recent awareness by several technology companies to support passkey storage. A push could change the tide for 2023 and beyond.

