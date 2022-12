Toyota to test hydrogen combustion engine on public roads soon

In a world of dramatically changing customer needs and market conditions, Toyota’s strategy for achieving carbon neutrality is to develop multiple technologies to support customers on their individual journey to zero emissions by 2035, to provide.

The company aims to offer Toyota customers around the world the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint today, regardless of their environmental or daily needs. This is all thanks to Toyota’s multi-technology approach, which includes battery electric and fuel cell electric, plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric. Toyota also believes it is premature to focus on a single zero-emissions solution, and is therefore developing hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen combustion technology alongside battery electric technology.

Advances in technology gave Toyota engineers the confidence to create a prototype road car, the Corolla Cross H2 Concept. Toyota has equipped the GR Corolla’s 1.6L 3-cylinder turbo engine with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection engine technology obtained from motor sports activities, and by adding a hydrogen tank, the Corolla can carry five people and their luggage. We were able to create a cross H2 hydrogen prototype. Mirai package know-how. Real-world evaluations are currently underway alongside ongoing digital development, and the vehicle will soon begin winter testing in northern Japan.

Toyota engineers created a prototype road car, the Corolla Cross H2 Concept.Credit: Toyota

Key advantages of hydrogen combustion include the ability to leverage existing internal combustion engine technology, shorter refueling times, and a distinct reduction in the use and need for limited supply elements such as lithium and nickel. . By modifying current technology and maximizing current investments, hydrogen combustion has the potential to become a more widely available carbon reduction solution more quickly.

Toyota is currently about 40% progress toward commercializing products such as the Corolla Cross H2 Concept. Whether or not this technology will mature in road cars remains to be seen, but motorsport definitely has a huge opportunity.

This year, Toyota has had success with its hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine. Participated in all domestic super endurance races with a hydrogen combustion GR Corolla H2 through the Rookie Racing Team. During this time, Toyota President Akio Toyoda, under the pseudonym “Morizo” of master driver, has been at the wheel of every race, assessing the situation and making improvements.

In August of this year, a demonstration run of the GR Yaris H2 was held at the WRC held in Ypres, Belgium, marking the debut of Toyota’s hydrogen engine vehicle outside of Japan.

This regular and intense motorsport activity helped accelerate development activities and technological progress. Toyota is working with many stakeholders in the field of green hydrogen production and transportation, creating wide-ranging cross-industry collaborations, using not only the use of hydrogen but also the harsh environment of motorsports as a testbed. and contribute to the realization of carbon. neutral society.

