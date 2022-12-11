A startup that developed baby shoes that dissolve in water – GeekWire





Woolybubs shoes can be boiled after the baby grows. (Photo by Woolybubs).

A Portland, Oregon startup wants you to boil your used baby shoes instead of throwing them away.

Woolybubs founders Jesse Milliken and Megan Milliken felt guilty about throwing out clothes that were too big for their three children.

They addressed this problem by developing biodegradable baby shoes that dissolve in boiling water.

Jesse previously spent 15 years at Nike creating and innovating products, working closely with design and manufacturing. Megan worked as her program manager at CLEAResult, developing strategies for clients in the energy efficiency industry. Her husband and wife team combined their footwear and sustainability backgrounds to found her Woolybubs in January 2020.

A timelapse of Woolybubs shoes dissolving in boiling water (Woolybubs Video).

Woolybubs says the shoes are made from a water-soluble plastic called polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). The company called for his Oeko-Tex 100, the highest standard of testing, to prove that dissolved solutions are non-toxic and can be safely flushed down the drain.

The founders were inspired by similar dissolution techniques in dishwater and laundry detergent pods.

Jesse said we saw something out there in the world that solved a slightly different problem and saw an opportunity.

According to the company, more than 300 million pairs of shoes are thrown away each year.

In 2018, the EPA reported that textiles accounted for 5.8% of total domestic waste generation. According to a Green America report, textile waste also has an economic impact, with fiber disposal typically costing $45 per ton.

Woolybubs currently offers three products: Newbie, Toddle and Woolybub. Only beginners can melt, but Toddle and Woolybub are sewn with thread made from discarded plastic. All shoes can be sent back to the company and recycled again. Prices range from $38 to $48.

In the future, Woolybubs plans to grow into a footwear company for children, not just babies and toddlers. He has two employees and is self-funded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2022/sustainable-shoes-this-startup-created-baby-shoes-that-can-dissolve-in-water/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos