The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, but why are more people not buying it?





When it comes to making a list of the best phones to come out in the past year, Google’s Pixel phones rank very high. But if you write down the list of best-selling phones, Google phones will be hard to find.

It’s been a dilemma facing Google since the first Pixel smartphones came out in 2016, but it’s gotten sharper with each subsequent handset adding further refinements to the lineup. Google makes great smartphones with his Pixel. they?

“Google has invested heavily in building the Pixel brand, but compared to Apple and Samsung, it still has a lot to climb,” said Ben Wood, chief analyst and chief marketing officer at CCS Insight. “The brand resonates with tech enthusiasts, but finds broader adoption difficult.”

(Image credit: Future)

This year’s Pixel release highlighted the gap between what Google’s phones offer and how that translates (or doesn’t) into smartphone sales. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received very positive reviews, and their cameras, as usual, have garnered rave reviews. But my phone of the year was the Google Pixel 6a. This is a mid-range product that offers one of the best camera phones for the price while also using the Tensor chipset to enhance the experience unique to Google phones.

While these particular models have sold better than previous Pixels, Google’s share of the smartphone market is still a ripple compared to the likes of Apple and Samsung. Market research firm Canalys puts Google in fifth place in US phone market share, with just 1.7% market share in the third quarter of 2022.

“Pixel is still a rounding error in the overall market,” said Avi Greengart, Lead Analyst at Techsponential.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at why the Pixel garners more attention in the smartphone world than it does now, and whether that trend could change for Google in a market dominated by iPhones and various Galaxy flagships.

What Google got with Pixel in 2022

In the six years since the Pixel’s release, Google has built a reputation for equipping phones with great camera experiences and using computational photography to enhance and improve what a phone’s lens captures.

After upgrading the flagship smartphone’s main camera to a 50MP shooter with the Pixel 6 release in 2021, Google has made only minor changes to the camera setup with the Pixel 7. The latest smartphone front cameras have been upgraded to 10.8MP sensors. A wider field of view. Even with minimal hardware improvements, both Pixel 7 models are able to go head-to-head with top camera phones. Check out our iPhone 14 Pro Max and Google Pixel 7 Pro camera shootouts to see how evenly matched these two devices are. For mobile photography.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Hardware is only a small part of the Pixel’s superior camera performance. Google’s phones also benefit from the company’s expertise in computational photography, as we’ve seen with the many photo processing and editing features rolled out to the Pixel.

We’re looking at the Magic Eraser tool, introduced in the Pixel 6 and enhanced in the Pixel 6a, which not only removes unwanted objects and people from your photos, but also makes them less noticeable. Pixel 7’s Photo Unblur tool lets you sharpen faces in photos. The same is true for photos taken with a completely different mobile phone. We’re also impressed with how the Pixel 7’s upgraded SuperRes Zoom feature lets you zoom in for crisp shots without many artifacts, even though Google’s standard phone doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Some of these photo features benefit from Google’s Tensor processor, which has been in Pixel phones since last year’s Pixel 6. (Google also puts its own silicon in its lower-end phones, just like Apple did with the iPhone SE, so the Pixel 6a uses the same Tensor chipset that was introduced with the Pixel 6. ) The new Tensor G2 silicon inside the Pixel 7 models introduces even more unique features. Features like call management and improved transcription and translation.

As impressive as the Tensor chipset is to Google’s phone lineup, it’s not the kind that will resonate with a wider audience. We see little evidence of that,” said Wood. “Design, battery life, camera features, and other anchor features typically drive consumer purchasing decisions for smartphones.”

Still, Wood added that Tensor gives the Pixel an edge over other Android devices. [the Pixel] A deeper integration of hardware and software. “

This is a rating shared by Greengart. “The average consumer pays less attention to silicon details, but the fact that Google designs its own processors and claims to pay more attention to AI is discriminatory. It’s a factor,” he said.

Google’s market share — small but growing

[Google has] There are challenges and they remain to some extent, but they are trying to improve them.

— Nabila Popal, IDC

Even that differentiator wasn’t enough to boost the Pixel’s profile among smartphone buyers. will be

Market research firm IDC estimates Pixel’s share of the global smartphone market in Q3 2022 at 0.8%. That figure still jumps to just 5% if you look at the US market, which is Google’s biggest source of Pixel sales. That’s well below Apple (47.2%) and Samsung (25%), which make up his more than 70% of smartphones sold in the US, according to IDC calculations.

These numbers may seem grim, but they are actually increasing. According to IDC, his 2.3 million phones shipped by Google in the third quarter were his highest ever in three months. (And that figure doesn’t take into account his Pixel 7 sales, since those phones launched in his October.) That’s a 334% year-over-year growth in Google’s global market share. is.

“[Google has] Nabila Popal, research director at IDC, said:

What should change in future Pixels?

In other words, the Pixel’s struggle to gain a foothold in the market hinges on brand awareness. Google may be widely known for its search engine, Popal noted, but phones are a whole different matter.

“Despite its rave reviews, Google’s biggest challenge in gaining market share both globally and in the U.S. is its marketing and presence with carriers, an area currently dominated by Apple and Samsung. It was a weakening,” added Popal. or apple. ”

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Analysts say Google may be trying to change that. The Pixel 7 is benefiting from Google’s biggest marketing push to date, said Wood of his CCS Insight. That’s because the tech giant is looking to expand the Pixel’s audience beyond tech enthusiasts, who have been responsible for most of Pixel device sales.

Wood added that past Pixel releases have been hit with negative press regarding supply constraints, especially outside the US, and technical issues with past Pixel versions. “The good news is that Pixel 7 phones appear to have overcome some of these issues, which will definitely improve Google’s reputation among key sales channels and consumers,” he said. says Wood.

“Google has been investing in TV advertising and its influencer program,” agrees Greengart. “But we still have a lot more to do in retail.”

You may remember that the original Pixel was sold unlocked or exclusively through Verizon. Google is at a disadvantage compared to other cell phones because most U.S. shoppers buy their phones directly from their wireless carriers. In subsequent releases, Google added more carrier support. You can buy Pixel 7 now from any of the three major wireless providers.

Like Microsoft, Google seems keen to “show as much technology as possible” via Pixel devices to provide a point of reference for other Android smartphone makers.

— Ben Wood, CCS Insaig

Of course, there is also the question of how much Google wants to catch up with other Android devices. “Competing with proprietary channels is always a big risk,” he says Wood. “It’s the same dilemma that Microsoft faced with its Surface products. Like Microsoft, Google will ‘show as much technology as possible’ via Pixel devices to provide a point of reference for other Android smartphone makers. They seem enthusiastic about it.”

Put another way, Greengart said, “Google wants to take market share from Apple, but they don’t want to destabilize Android by hurting their biggest licensee, Samsung.”

Next steps for Pixel

If so, expect Google to continue figuring out how to keep the Pixel at the top of camera phones. That’s an area where the Pixel can offer a pretty compelling alternative to the iPhone. His AI capabilities powered by Tensors allow Google to stand out from the crowds of smartphones. Perhaps it will be re-evaluated by iPhone owners who are unimpressed with the Siri Assistant.

Don’t wait for Google’s next move. The Pixel 7a is likely coming in mid-2023, and the latest mid-range model is likely to feature the Tensor G2 chipset introduced in his Pixel 7. Beyond that, another round of Pixel flagships should be released next fall. Yet another new Tensor chipset and camera improvements could be the focus.

Overtaking Google in the smartphone market may not be enough. But it could still help the Pixel reach more users.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 deals

(opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in a new tab) in advance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-pixel-7-is-a-great-phone-so-why-arent-more-people-buying-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos