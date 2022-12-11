Switching to Alexa after using Google Assistant for 5 years





If you’re looking to build a smart home ecosystem, consider pairing it with the best smart speakers on the market. Alexa and Google Assistant dominate on Echo and Nest devices. But if you’re new to smart speakers, you may not know which one is best for you.

In 2016, I used the Assistant on my phone and used Chromecast, so I used the Google Home speaker. This choice seemed natural. I am happy with the speaker. Bought more Google and Nest products, including Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and two Nest Hubs.

But not only do they regularly decide to fully understand what I tell them, but Amazon is doubling down on Alexa devices and working on a truckload of new features for them, so these started to grow on me.

After trying them, I decided to switch to Alexa for several reasons. Google Assistant is great, but Alexa has some drawbacks. So you have to decide which option is best for your ecosystem.

smart home integration

In the early days, one assistant was better than the other, but Google Assistant and Alexa are now compatible with so many devices and services. There are no real winners here. Google and Amazon aren’t perfect friends, so their products don’t always work with competitors’ digital helpers. For example, ring-and-blink cameras and doorbells aren’t supported on Google Nest Hub and Chromecast. Similarly, you can’t ask an Echo speaker to cast something on his Chromecast. Besides that, both ecosystems are compatible with many third party his vendors and can work together in some operations.

There are some differences when using with smart home devices.

responsiveness

If you’re running by the kitchen in the dark to grab a spoon and ask your Google Assistant to turn on the light, time to go to the kitchen and grab what ends up being a fork or trip over something. There may be Fall face down before the lights come on.

Alexa makes things faster because it does what the user asks in the blink of an eye. Even Wi-Fi lights, which are known to be slightly less responsive than Zigbee lights, are instantly controlled by Alexa without waiting for them to happen. Additionally, the difference between the two is that the assistant often confirms the action before starting it, while Alexa says “OK” after the action is complete.

Zigbee integration

Speaking of Zigbee bulbs, Amazon includes Zigbee hubs in several smart home devices, including some Eero routers and Echo speakers. This allows you to connect compatible devices to your speakers without having to buy an extra hub. Taking the example of Hue lights, this is particularly interesting. No bridge required, saving money and space.

Google doesn’t offer built-in Zigbee connectivity on their devices, so you’ll need to purchase an external hub and connect it to your Google account. This is subject to change by Matter in the near future.

routine

Alexa and Assistant provide routines that allow you to automate many things in your home by creating rules, triggers, and scenarios. Google Home allows for a fair level of automation, but its routines aren’t as effective as Alexa’s.

With Alexa, you can create customizable routines that can be combined with IFTTT for amazing results. For example, a contact sensor in a window can automatically detect when it’s open to pause heating and turn it back on when it’s closed. Similarly, if you want to protect your home while you’re away with smart home devices, timers, and complex action-based triggers, it’s more accurate and reliable than Google Assistant.

sensor

You can integrate Alexa and Google Assistant with various sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, oxygen and carbon monoxide levels in your home. These are typically obtained from an external device and must be purchased and set up. However, like the Blink camera, Amazon recently included a thermometer in the 5th generation Echo Dot. This eliminates the need to purchase external sensors, saving you money if you have multiple rooms to monitor.

Not only can you monitor the room temperature anywhere, but with built-in sensors, you can create complex Alexa routines based on the room temperature. For example, you can automatically turn on the heater when it’s too cold, or automatically close the shades and open the windows when it gets too warm.

wifi extender

Amazon’s Eero router is one of the most recommended due to its excellent performance and ease of use. Although relatively affordable, purchasing additional routers to complete your mesh network can be costly. However, Amazon has integrated Eero mesh satellites into the new Echo speakers. In other words, with an Eero router, you can extend your Wi-Fi mesh network at no extra charge. Existing 4th generation speakers will be updated to offer this feature. This shows that Amazon is not ignoring existing customers.

Google, on the other hand, preferred to remove the built-in Nest Mini from its latest Nest WiFi Pro routers, even though the previous generation Nest WiFi offered that combination.

for better or worse

Compared to Assistant, Alexa is better. This is mainly because Amazon has worked hard to add new features over time, while Google hasn’t done much. The main difference is that Amazon worked on hardware improvements and released new devices frequently, while Google focused primarily on software improvements. Who knows how the math will change once the Matter smart home standard becomes more prevalent, but we hope Amazon maintains its dominance.

Amazon’s anti-Google policy means the device will not work with Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, and other Google services. This means you can’t use Google services on your Echo device or cast from your Echo device to your Chromecast. You can use Fire TV natively with Alexa, but I think Google TV and Chromecast are better for that.

The Alexa app looks bad on mobile and Google’s app is more intuitive, so consider these factors before making the switch. It’s also costly, or you can use the Smart His speaker that supports Google Assistant and Alexa and see if you like it. It doesn’t have the benefit of a hardware option, but it’s a great way to do a soft transition.

