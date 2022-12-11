How investment managers use technology to improve alpha generation





Technology has changed the world dramatically for centuries. With each great wave of progress comes a whole new world. Technology has also impacted investment management for decades, but some portfolio managers are reluctant to adapt.

But major investment managers are continually upgrading their processes by adding new technologies in search of alpha, so no one can afford to be left behind.

digital transformation

In its Investment Management Outlook 2023, the Deloitte Center for Financial Services highlighted how technology can benefit investment managers who know how to use it. The company says there are multiple stages to digital transformation, from improving processes to creating new operating models.

In investment management, such efforts usually fall somewhere in the middle. Process changes typically occur dramatically by enabling new product development with new data sources and analytical capabilities.

Deloitte research shows that the more inclusive a project is, the more hands-on leadership that key practices require from key executives. The company explained that process transformation would benefit from higher leadership as it requires greater cross-departmental collaboration and coordination.

Deloitte’s findings suggest a strong link between advancing digital transformation and improving corporate culture. Among the few companies who say their company is very digitally transformed, 80% of them also feel their company’s culture is being strengthened.

spending on technology

The report also examines expected changes in spending for key technology categories. One of the big differences between investment manager spending expectations and the spending expectations of the rest of the company was blockchain and distributed ledger technology. His 23% of finance executives expected spending on these technologies to increase significantly, compared to just 11% of executives in other parts of the company.

Open-ended hedge funds are still the most popular vehicle

With permission of Deloitte

The rest of the differences were negligible, but indicate that finance executives generally expect to spend significantly more on technology than other divisions in the company. The only significant exceptions were cloud computing and storage, and cybersecurity, where non-finance executives expected to spend more than finance executives.

alpha generation

Of course, major investment managers strive to deliver alpha consistently and efficiently. Reinvestment in the company should focus on improving alpha generation, and thus improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

Deloitte has identified artificial intelligence, data acquisition and processing, and data analytics as three key technologies that can directly contribute to Generation Alpha generation, but they are not the only ones being used for their abilities. The company’s survey revealed that North American respondents plan to spend more on these technologies than those in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Hedge fund spending on technology

Deloitte

The study found that respondents who expected a significant increase in spending on AI and data analytics could see significantly better revenue prospects in 2023 compared to those who did not expect a significant increase in spending. was found to be much higher, 53% for AI and 54% for AI. for data analysis.

Benefit from technology

The company also reported that the application is the link between technology implementation and revenue. Many investment managers are applying these technologies to incorporate new data sets into their investment decision process. We also use technology to streamline front-office to back-office integration.

Such developments benefit investment managers by allowing them to make better investment decisions faster with access to tighter systems and data integration. Historically, the advantage of available information has consistently enabled investment managers to perform better than those with less information to which they have access.

Active managers therefore prioritize research and analysis to gain an information edge over their competitors. Advanced technology is becoming a more frequently used method to legitimately produce its benefits.

