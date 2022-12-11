Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which is Better?





Released just a few months ago as successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro respectively, the pair of smartphones are the latest offerings from Google. The Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro comparison naturally began, as it was undoubtedly highly anticipated. At first glance, they may not look very similar to their predecessors, but under the hood, the stories are far from the same. Let us help you make that all-important purchase decision.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel Pro: Side-by-side comparison Google Pixel 7Google Pixel 7 ProDimensions155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mmWeight197 g212 gDisplay6.3 OLED, 1080 x 2400px resolution, 90Hz refresh rate6.7 OLED, resolution 1440 x 3210px, 120Hz refresh rate 20:919:5:9 aspect ratio RAM8 GB12 GB processor Google Tensor G2Google Tensor G2 camera355 mAh5,000 mAh charging20 W fast charging, 20 W Qi wireless charging23 W fast charging, 23 W Qi wireless charging Storage128 or 256 GB128, 256 or 512 GB Price from $599 to $899.99 24 hour battery – 128 GB – Obsidian Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2. Pixel’s best photo and video quality ever, faster, more efficient and more secure[1]An unlocked Android 5G smartphone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan[2]; Works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers. Pixel Adaptive Battery lasts over 24 hours. With Super Battery Saver on, it lasts up to 72 hours.[3]The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is super sharp, showing rich, vibrant colors.Fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and navigating between apps[4]Google Pixel 7 has wide and ultra-wide lenses with up to 8x super-resolution zoom[5]; Cinematic blur adds dramatic effect to your videos Differences between Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro: What’s the difference? Performance

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Tensor G2, Google’s patented 2nd generation processor. So it’s unlikely that we’ll see a big difference in performance between the two models, but we do see some improvement over the first generation of his Tensor. The GPU has been upgraded from Mali-G78 to Mali-G710 with nearly 20% more performance and 20% less power consumption, enhancing AI-based workflows and many media applications. Compared to Pixel 6, Pixel 7 models can completely deblur images, speed up dictated text transcription, and process nightscape images up to 2x faster.

With its main competitors Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (found in various Huawei and Samsung smartphones) and A16 Bionic (latest iPhones), the Pixel 7 model’s Tensor G2 does not perform very well. The Tensor G2’s X1 core runs at 2.85GHz, while the Snapdragon 8 and A16 Bionic’s top performing cores run at 3.2GHz and 3.46GHz respectively.

The GPU also lags behind the competition, but is more power efficient than the Snapdragon 8. RAM is also lagging behind in this regard. Overall, though, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s RAM and processor should be more than enough for most user applications, such as intensive gaming, streaming, and large downloads. The Pixel 7 Pro storage options are very different, but you can get up to double the storage of the Pixel 7. In a world that rarely has enough storage, this is certainly a huge benefit.

design

At first glance, the design of the two Pixel 7 models looks very similar. Both have three color options that are very different from the Pixel 6 models. However, two of these colors, Obsidian and Snow, are the same, but each model has a different his third option. The Pixel 7 has a bright lemongrass variety, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a deep hazel color. People with a high aesthetic sense may be able to decide to purchase based on this alone.

Both phones are very similar in size overall, but they’re still pretty heavy overall, with the Pixel 7 Pro weighing about 15 grams more than the Pixel 7. This may not seem like much of a difference, but every gram matters when you consider carrying something very large in your pocket. , which has some changes with softer, rounded corners and the addition of a flashy aluminum bar across the rear-facing camera. While we’re talking cameras, the Pixel 7 Pro has an extra telephoto camera, so it’s clear that this is a design difference. is what we expect and love from modern smartphones. The Pixel 7 Pro’s display is slightly curved, while the Pixel 7s’ display is flat.

On the downside, Pixel 7 models are reported to be just as slippery as Pixel 6 models, so you should invest in a quality case as soon as possible. You can also

screen

The display difference between the two Pixel 7 models is immediately noticeable. The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a large screen of about 0.4 inches. But the difference doesn’t stop there. The 7 Pro’s screen resolution is noticeably sharper as it incorporates a Quad HD+ panel as opposed to Full HD+. They have different aspect ratios and different refresh rates.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly improved peak brightness of 100 nits and a boosted refresh rate of 30 Hz. Both models feature a refresh rate that adapts based on usage and an always-on display that keeps users informed even when the phone is asleep. Overall, the biggest difference between the two models is the screen size, so if you want the largest possible screen, the Pixel 7 Pro wins.

camera

Both Pixel 7 models have a 50MP rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP front camera, but the Pixel 7 Pro adds a 48MP telephoto lens that zooms in. It is ideal for shooting long-distance photos and taking sharp pictures. detail. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a slightly wider main camera field of view compared to the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro’s lens upgrade lets you take ultra-detailed close-up images with Macro Focus mode.

Most of the camera features between the two phones are similar, as they both have the same rear and front cameras and feature a cinematic blur mode that allows you to blur the background of your images. The Pixel 7 Pro’s wide field of view and the pro’s ability to capture better quality close-ups than the Pixel 7. So if this type of photo is a high priority, you might like it more on your Pixel. 7 Pro.

battery life

With a larger battery, you can expect the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery life to last longer than the Pixel 7. Actual settings show about 45 minutes longer than the Pixel 7 when performing the same task. Both phones are reported to last around 72 hours in extreme battery saver mode.

Both models support fast charging with a 30W USB-C charger, but the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly ahead with 23W wireless charging as opposed to the Pixel 7s 20W. Both models charge relatively quickly, so unless you’re particularly time-strapped, this probably isn’t much of a selling point.

price

This is an area where the two Pixel 7 models have a big, distinct difference. Looking at 128 GB of storage, the starting price is quite different at $300. This is also true for the 258 GB model. Essentially, there is a $100 price increase for each storage upgrade. The 512GB Pixel 7 Pro retails for $1,099 and has the same theme. If you’re pushing the envelope on a budget, of course, the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is the easy choice, but reality often presents a different case. All specifications and own priorities must be confirmed.

Sale Google Pixel 7 Pro – 5G Android Phone – Unlocked Phone With Telephoto Lens, Wide Angle Lens, 24 Hour Battery – 128GB – Hazel Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best smartphone. Faster, more efficient and more secure, powered by Google Tensor G2, with the best photo and video quality on a Pixel[1]An unlocked Android 5G smartphone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan[2]; Works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers. Pixel Adaptive Battery lasts over 24 hours. With Super Battery Saver on, it lasts up to 72 hours.[3]Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7-inch smooth display makes everything beautiful and immersive[4]intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance.[4]Google Pixel 7 Pro has 5x telephoto lens and 30x super-resolution zoom[5]Google Pixel 7 vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: 6 Key Facts Pixel 7 Pro has a larger screen size and weighs more than Pixel 7 Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use Google’s ARM-based Tensor G2 processor. It is installed. The exclusive colors for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are lemongrass and hazel, respectively. Pixel 7 Pro has an additional telephoto camera for taking detailed close-up shots. The Pixel 7 Pro has a wider range of storage options. Potentially double the storage of the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 is about $300 cheaper than his Pixel 7 Pro with the same storage specs, which is a big price difference. Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is Better?

In summary, both Pixel 7 models perform extremely well for most uses imaginable, from gaming to streaming movies to taking pictures and videos. The Pixel 7 will appeal to those on a budget, as the price difference is important to many consumers, even though there isn’t much of a difference. The difference in size is also a big factor, so depending on whether you value ease of use or screen size, it may affect your decision.

If you’re tired of Google’s phones and want the biggest screen possible and the best camera and storage features, the Pixel 7 Pro is the clear choice, and it’s cheaper than comparable phones from Samsung and Apple. However, if you’re looking for the most economical and handy smartphone, the standard Pixel 7 is the way to go.

This article has a lot to offer when considering which Google phone is best for you, but of course you may still be checking out the competition.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: FAQ on key differences and full comparison (FAQ)

Which phone is better, Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro wins first place due to its slightly faster speed, better camera capabilities, and improved battery life. However, the price difference isn’t small, so even if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option and don’t really like taking professional photos, the Pixel 7 is a great choice.

When did the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch?

Both phones were released on October 13th of this year.

When did the first Google Pixel smartphones come out?

The first Google Pixel model launched on October 20, 2016.

Is Pixel 7 slower than Pixel 7 Pro?

The Pixel 7 has a lower clock speed and refresh rate than the Pixel 7 Pro, so even though the processor is the same, we would expect the Pixel 7 to be a bit slower, but more than enough for most use cases.

Does the Pixel 7 Pro take better photos than the Pixel 7?

The cameras on both phones are so similar that casual photographers won’t notice much of a difference most of the time. So when you’re taking close-up shots or long-range photos, the Pro will give you great results.

Which smartphone has the best battery life?

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery compared to the Pixel 7’s 4,355 mAh battery, so given that the processors are the same, the Pixel 7 Pro has longer battery life. , the difference is not that big.

