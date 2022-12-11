India and Sweden share a favourability for innovation





One of the key elements of the India-Sweden relationship is the joint innovation partnership.

For Indians, Sweden is a Nordic country known worldwide for its high quality of life, happiness and satisfaction. Images of rolling hills and snowy peaks immediately come to mind. Similarly, when Sweden is mentioned, the Nobel Prize is mentioned. When it comes to global recognition, nothing compares to the Nobel Prize. Established in memory of the late Alfred Nobel, the award continues to be the most highly regarded of the many awards given worldwide in recognition of excellence. This award stands for creativity and innovation. It represents human ingenuity in solving problems to make life better for all. There is another spirit of Swedish innovation. Science, defense, manufacturing, technology and more. Sweden is a symbol of innovation and problem-solving, ultimately making life better for all mankind. This spirit and partnership is also reflected in the relationship between India and Sweden. This week, the 15th Swedish-India Nobel Memorial Week (SINMW) was held in India under the leadership of India’s new Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff. There was a flood of medical, trade and innovation delegations from Sweden and many other events like the visit of the Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssel, the India-Swedish Economic Partnership Conference and SHE STEM. The India-Swedish Economic Partnership Conference brought together top business leaders from many Indian and Swedish companies including Saab, Wipro, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Tech Mahindra, Karapu Tal, Volvo and many others. Leaders Markus Wallenberg, Baba Kalyani, Sanjiv Bajaj, etc.SHE STEM This is an initiative organized by the Embassy of Sweden in India in collaboration with NITI’s Atal Innovation Mission to bring together the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It is an annual event that honors women. Aayog and the German Innovation Research Center. The event showcases her story of female success and serves as a model for her role as an inspiration to other women. Swedish Ambassador to India Janteslev said he is very pleased to continue the tradition of HE SHE STEM, the flagship event of the Sweden-India Nobel Week. Congratulations to all the winners of his SHE STEM video challenge this year. Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of her Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog, said: It was at the ATL Marathon 2021 that female participation reached her 49%. Her strong STEM education goes a long way in developing such critical thinkers. The event was attended by Cecilia Oscarson, Swedish Trade and Investment Commissioner for India, who shared her thoughts on the role of diversity in inducing and enabling positive change for girls and women. His Dr Per-Arne Wikstrm, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Swedish Embassy in New Delhi said: A prosperous society and a real increase in innovation capacity. So for us gender equality is an integral part and an important aspect of everything we do. We thank our partners in India for supporting this very important initiative. The foundation for this strong and growing Indo-Swedish relationship was laid by Prime Minister Modi at the first Indo-Nordic Summit held in Stockholm in 2018. One of the key elements of the Indo-Sweden relationship is the Joint Innovation Partnership. The Make in India initiative has successfully attracted many Swedish companies to choose India as their manufacturing base. The next step in making the India-Swedish story a true success is not just job creation, but real added value at a global level to work together to create an innovation ecosystem that fosters India’s innovative spirit. . In that context, the value India brings to the table and its growth as an international innovation hub is slowly becoming apparent.Throughout my history at SKF, I have had a very good experience of innovation here in India. I was the CEO of SKF. Husqvarna itself is a Swedish company with his 300-year history of excellence in innovation. Another sector that has created exciting new opportunities for Indian innovators and start-ups following the introduction of the Defense Acquisition Procedure (DAP) by the Government of India is the defense sector. This will enable Indian innovative start-ups to work with large international companies to access the international market as well as India. Most importantly, they not only design and develop products, but also create intellectual property (IP) that forms the backbone of India’s innovation economy. We don’t think it’s the best way to buy startups and integrate them into larger companies, but we do work with the ecosystem to establish great capabilities. And I think the way we approach this is beneficial for India and start-ups. We don’t just invest locally, we approach the entire ecosystem and create something meaningful. Mikael Johansson, president and CEO of Saab AB No Indian won a Nobel Prize this year, but India’s relationship with Sweden The expansion of . and operates in the area of ​​geopolitical and economic interactions, innovation and start-ups between India and Northern Europe.

