Google Ads Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Guide





Let's say you're an advertiser looking to profit from the sheer volume of searches performed on Google every day and get the quick exposure you need to grow your business. If so, signing up for Google Ads is the best place to start. Table of Contents What is Google Display Ads The Importance of Display Marketing Google's Display Ad Sizes and Formats Top 5 Google Display Ad Recommendations For websites and apps that are part of the Google Display Network (GDN), Google Display Ads serve well will be However, other display ad networks are also available. About 90% of internet users visit his over 2 million websites and apps that make up the Google Display Network. A sword with such great reach potential is said to have two advantages. In fact, you can introduce your brand to a huge number of relevant customers.

However, you run the risk of exposing your brand to a huge number of irrelevant customers. Be unique with your brand. You and your competitors are fighting for the same customers, so you must find a way to set your company apart from the competition. It gives us the opportunity to do (and distinguish). Increased Brand Awareness Brand awareness is the biggest benefit of display advertising. According to Larry Kim, the biggest indicator of whether a customer will buy is if they know you well. His 84% ​​of B2B marketers cite brand awareness as their top goal, followed by lead generation and sales. Increase the effectiveness of other advertisements. Coming back to the previous point, the more familiar a user is with a brand, the more likely they are to click and interact with all other marketing search and social ads for his campaigns. As mentioned at the beginning, research shows that his 27% of customers search for the company after seeing a display ad and this leads to his 59% increase in conversions.

There are two types of Google Display Ads: Upload Ads and Responsive Ads.

If you have the design ability to create display ads from scratch, choose the uploaded route. JPG, PNG, and GIF are supported by Google Display Ads. However, please note that your ad will not be displayed if the size does not match even if the ad conditions are met. So it’s up to you to upload different sized versions of each ad to maximize your exposure. Google introduced Responsive His Display Ads and eventually made Display the default ad type for His campaigns. Because this is not the most fun activity. All you need to do is provide some basic ad copy and visual assets (images, videos, logos). Google then tests different combinations to see what seems to work best. The best part is that responsive display ads automatically resize to fit the specifications of a particular web page. 1. Use the highest performing search terms When experimenting with keyword targeting, start with the highest performing search terms. Of course, it’s up to you to decide what “performs best”, but if you have a few keywords that frequently lead to cheap clicks and sales on the search network, your spending on those two Google ad networks will increase. Their intentions are quite different. However, if clicks and conversions show that your search ads are getting attention, you can be confident that the keywords they use are successful.

2. Adjust your bids After running your display campaigns for a while, you’ll have enough data to determine performance, such as which keywords are working and which affinity categories aren’t. You have the option to set bid adjustments at the ad group or campaign level, turning performance evaluations into tactical decisions. When you specify a positive bid adjustment for a particular ad group, you’re telling Google Ads to increase your maximum CPC bid each time an ad from that group is shown. By setting a negative bid adjustment, you tell Google Ads to lower your maximum CPC bid for that ad group.

3. Examine traffic from referrals. Google Analytics has a lot of useful information. Referral Traffic Report ([獲得]>[すべてのトラフィック]) is very useful for display advertisers. A referral traffic report basically shows you which websites link to your girlfriend’s website the most. In other words, you can see which websites are targeting users whose products and services might be useful.

4. Articulate your value proposition. Consumers are so accustomed to seeing display ads today that they may scroll past them without realizing it. If you’re bidding on cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM), you need to attract your target audience with your display ads so you don’t waste opportunity and money.

5. Pay attention to headlines when creating responsive display ads. To create a responsive display ad, you’ll need to create four types of copy:

Short Heading Long Heading Description Your Company Name There are two important things to understand about headings. (1) Google Ads will not do both at the same time; (2) Google Ads may refuse to explain. There is no guarantee that the headings selected for a particular version of RDA will contain the description.

Simple and Free Tools for Creating Google Display Ads I love display ads, but I’ve noticed some glaring drawbacks. Many small businesses simply lack the time, money and design staff needed to create eye-catching display ads. Creating your own Google Display Ads is easy thanks to the variety of free tools available on the market. Two of our personal favorites are listed below.

Creatopy: Use drag and drop to create stunning visuals compatible with all platforms using a wide variety of free fonts, stock images and animations.

Canva: Choose from tens of thousands of free, adaptable banner ad templates and modify them to match your brand’s style.

You can use Google Ads as a product to promote your company, help sell your goods and services, increase awareness, and increase website traffic.

Mobile: 300200, 30050, 300100 Desktop: 300250, 336280, 72890, 300600, 160600, 97090, 46860 Both: 250250, 200200

According to our data, the average cost-per-click on the Google Display Network is $0.63. The search network has a typical CPC of $2.69, which is more than four times as much.

