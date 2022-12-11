Google Reveals Most Searched U.S. Scenic Spots for 2022





This week, Google released its annual report, “Year in Search.” Here’s a summary of the top queries made on search engines in 2022. This report lists the top queries across multiple categories, including people, news, TV shows, and games.

One such category focused on the top U.S. scenic spots searched on Google Maps and included famous national monuments and natural landscapes. Here’s the full list for those trying to make travel dates for 2023.

10. Glacier Point, Yosemite Valley, California

Visitors take pictures with Half Dome in the background at Glacier Point, Yosemite Valley, California, July 1, 2019.Getty Images

Glacier Point sits 7,214 feet above Yosemite Valley and 3,200 feet above Half Dome Village. According to the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Authority, visitors can reach the top spots by car, bus, or on foot.

9. Beverly Hills Sign, Beverly Hills, California

The Beverly Hills sign at Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills, California on July 30, 2020. RBL/Bauer Griffin/Getty Images

California, a tourist hotspot, occupies another spot on the list, but this time it’s a sign in Beverly Hills rather than a natural landscape. Located in Los Angeles County and widely referenced just by the zip code 90210, the city is home to upscale shopping stores and one of his most searched scenic spots, the Beverly Hills Sign.

8. Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania

File — Undated photo of Pine Creek Gorge in Pennsylvania. J. Irwin/Classic Stock/Getty Images

The Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania, also known as Pine Creek Gorge, stretches for about 47 miles in north-central Pennsylvania. The stunning canyon is surrounded by nearly 165,000 acres of Tioga State Forest, which offers stargazing, fishing, hunting and more, according to the Potter Tioga Visitors Bureau.

7. Gatlinburg Skybridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Skybridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on April 21, 2020. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For the best views of the Great Smoky Mountains, head to the Gatlinburg Skybridge. According to Gatlinburg Skylift Park, the bridge is the longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America and sits 1,800 feet above sea level.

6. Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City, North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountain Railroad runs to Lake Fontana in the Nantahala National Forest in western North Carolina. Undated photo. Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Travelers who want to see historic buildings and picturesque scenery at the forefront should check out the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. At the depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, visitors can choose between steam-powered or diesel trains. The train also hosts special family-friendly events, according to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

5. Horseshoe Bend in Page, Arizona

Colorado River surrounding Horseshoe Bend at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on February 11, 2017 in Page, Arizona. RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images

Horseshoe Bend, located in the city of Page, Arizona, has become one of the most visited sites at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. According to the National Park Service, the Colorado River creates a 270-degree horseshoe bend in the park that is approximately 1,000 feet deep. Officials recommend avoiding hiking during the hottest hours of the day.

4. New York City’s Statue of Liberty Observatory

May’s full moon, known as the Full Flower Moon, will set behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on May 7, 2020, the final supermoon of the year. Johannes Eisel/AFP via Getty Images

As one of America’s most recognizable landmarks, it’s no surprise that the Statue of Liberty tops the list and is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting the Big Apple. For those who want a closer look at the monuments, ferry services are available every day except Christmas Day.

3. Bellagio Fountains, Las Vegas, Nevada

The Las Vegas Strip lit up after sunset in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 23, 2020. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Even if you’ve never been to the Las Vegas Strip, you’re no doubt familiar with the beautiful display of the Bellagio Fountains, which is often shown in movies and TV. According to the Bellagio Resort, this iconic machine features more than 1,000 of his fountains and displays over 1,000 feet, with water soaring 460 feet in the air.

2. Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California

Sunset on the lookout next to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on August 1st. Dec. 22, 2020 Luis Cinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It’s no surprise that the Golden Gate Bridge is number two on our list. According to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, the bridge attracts more than 10 million visitors each year for the best views of its iconic orange, 746-foot-tall tower.

1. Dumbo — Manhattan Bridge View in Brooklyn, New York

People cross Washington Street in front of the iconic Brooklyn view of the Manhattan Bridge and Empire State Building from the Dumbo neighborhood on February 5, 2019 in New York City.Gary Harthorne/Getty Images

Located on Washington Street in Brooklyn, between Front Street and Water Street, visitors can find the most searched scenic spot in the United States according to Google. The intersection features great views of the Manhattan Bridge and Empire State Building in the distance. Travelers traveling to New York City will almost certainly enjoy the beautiful scenery. However, visitors should be prepared for crowds.

Trevorne Howard

Tre’Vaughn Howard is a producer and journalist for CBS News, focusing on international and cultural topics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/google-search-list-top-us-scenic-spots-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

