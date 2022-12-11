Tech
Words, movies and people Americans searched for on Google in 2022
This September 24, 2019 file photo shows a sign on Google’s campus in Mountain View, California.
Jeff Chu/AP
The end of the year is fast approaching, and as usual, Google summarizes current events and trends for 2022 with the most popular searches made through the platform.
These are the terms most searched for by Americans.
Most Popular Searches Globally
Wardle
election results
betty white
queen elizabeth
Bob Saget
Ukraine
mega millions
powerball numbers
Anne Heche
Jeffrey Dahmer
most searched people
Johnny Depp
Will Smith
Amber Hurd
Antonio Brown
Kali Lake
Anna Sorokin (Delby)
chris rock
Andrew Tate
Adam Levine
Serena Williams
Most searched current events
election results
Passage of Queen Elizabeth
Ukraine
powerball numbers
Hurricane Ian
monkeypox
Texas school shooting
will smith oscar
Johnny Depp Verdict
Law vs Wade
most searched movies
charm
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
Batman
All at once, anywhere
black adam
jurassic world dominion
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Morbius
turning red
most searched tv shows
euphoria
stranger things
watcher
Anna’s invention
House of the Dragon
moon knight
yellowstone
beautiful summer
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Lawyer
most searched songs
“Don’t talk about Bruno” – Encanto
“Surface Pressure” – Encant
“Jiggle Jiggle” – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
“As is” – Harry Styles
“Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush
“Glimpse of Us” – Joji
“About Dumb Time” – Lizzo
“Antihero” – Taylor Swift
“What Else Can You Do?” – Encanto
Most searched definition
Rupee
oligarch
Cacao
Homer
recession
Canny
Foray
Trove
Sauté
implicit
Copyright 2022 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2022/12/10/top-google-searches-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
