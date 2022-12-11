Words, movies and people Americans searched for on Google in 2022





This September 24, 2019 file photo shows a sign on Google’s campus in Mountain View, California.

Jeff Chu/AP

The end of the year is fast approaching, and as usual, Google summarizes current events and trends for 2022 with the most popular searches made through the platform.

These are the terms most searched for by Americans.

Most Popular Searches Globally

Wardle

election results

betty white

queen elizabeth

Bob Saget

Ukraine

mega millions

powerball numbers

Anne Heche

Jeffrey Dahmer

most searched people

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Hurd

Antonio Brown

Kali Lake

Anna Sorokin (Delby)

chris rock

Andrew Tate

Adam Levine

Serena Williams

Most searched current events

election results

Passage of Queen Elizabeth

Ukraine

powerball numbers

Hurricane Ian

monkeypox

Texas school shooting

will smith oscar

Johnny Depp Verdict

Law vs Wade

most searched movies

charm

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Batman

All at once, anywhere

black adam

jurassic world dominion

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Morbius

turning red

most searched tv shows

euphoria

stranger things

watcher

Anna’s invention

House of the Dragon

moon knight

yellowstone

beautiful summer

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Lawyer

most searched songs

“Don’t talk about Bruno” – Encanto

“Surface Pressure” – Encant

“Jiggle Jiggle” – Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux

“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“As is” – Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush

“Glimpse of Us” – Joji

“About Dumb Time” – Lizzo

“Antihero” – Taylor Swift

“What Else Can You Do?” – Encanto

Most searched definition

Rupee

oligarch

Cacao

Homer

recession

Canny

Foray

Trove

Sauté

implicit

Copyright 2022 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2022/12/10/top-google-searches-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

