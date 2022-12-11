What is the future of luxury e-commerce?





The luxury retail sector is set to revive after a lull during the pandemic, with reports indicating the market is expected to grow at 5.40% annually (CAGR 2022-2027). Interestingly, there have been changes in luxury retail since the pandemic, with online sales of luxury goods increasing.

Luxury retailers have historically been hesitant to move online, but many have moved into the e-commerce space during the pandemic. Two years later, many luxury retailers are happy to make the move online more permanent following the surge in online customers, and sales from this segment are likely to grow steadily in the future. It is supported by the prediction that the

Gen Z and millennials will account for 45% of the global personal luxury goods market by 2025, according to research. in the next three years.

And consumers are more demanding than ever, whether online, in-store, or both. In response, retailers are revamping their efforts to create a seamless omnichannel supply chain that integrates ordering, storage, delivery and returns, regardless of where the product was purchased.

But that’s not enough. Retailers are also rethinking their supply chains with the goal of building a portfolio of options, risk tolerances and capabilities to support cost-effective and flexible supply chains that meet ever-increasing consumer demand. need to do it.

luxury goes digital

As more and more customers turn to online media to purchase luxury fashion, businesses are turning to digital platforms, including social media, to sell luxury goods. A strong digital team with deep product knowledge is essential to a successful e-commerce presence and resulting sales.

Similarly, it is more important than ever to efficiently meet customers’ logistics needs in the high-end e-commerce space. Delivering a consistent luxury experience to discerning shoppers requires competitive advantage, global expansion of luxury retail, multi-channel delivery, and seamless logistics to deliver a personalized consumer experience. is required.

Many logistics providers offer distribution and e-fulfillment services to increase value and customer satisfaction, but given the nature of the luxury goods industry, high-quality packaging, shipping, and order-to-tracking are essential. Requires good tracking technology. to delivery.

Wide geographic reach and advanced capabilities as price and margin pressures in developed countries push retailers to streamline inventory levels, reduce shipping costs and source low-cost goods from around the world You need reliable and cost-effective logistics with Especially when the fashion retail industry introduces technologies such as GPS tracking and RFID.

Customer experience optimization

It takes a lot of people behind the scenes to orchestrate a truly great customer experience that produces memorable results. This couldn’t be more true for the luxury retail industry, which relies on bespoke service. So information may be as important as the flow of goods. Personalization is more important than ever. Even iconic brands like Chanel, which traditionally don’t sell online, are partnering with online luxury retail platform Farfetch for in-store innovation to improve the customer experience.

We work with online luxury retail platforms such as Farfetch to enable the fulfillment of high-value items from a variety of locations.Its global presence gives companies the opportunity to maximize their innovation and tap into new and exciting markets around the world.

When it comes to supply chains, deep local knowledge and experience are important. Combine rich features, resources, and automation to deliver better deliveries and customer satisfaction. The logistics industry has already moved from traditional warehouses to automated processes to increase throughput, reduce costs, and meet growing customer demand.

Logistics robots are also diversifying, demonstrating capabilities that rival and exceed human capabilities. This could be a huge boon for luxury fashion as it looks like it will gain even more attention in the future.With stronger supply chains and a customer-centric approach, online luxury retailers are turning gold physical stores into Go beyond and reach your intended customers.

Olivier Laurent is Country Manager for DHL Global Forwarding Abu Dhabi.

