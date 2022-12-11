Not your password! Google is introducing a “passkey” for Chrome users.this is it





American tech giant Google has introduced a new feature for Chrome users. After a testing period in October, Google made passkeys available to Chroma users this week. Passkeys are a highly secure alternative to passwords and other phishable authentication factors.

Here’s what you need to know about passkeys in Google Chrome. What is a passkey?

Passwords are usually the first line of defense in your digital life. However, there are risks of phishing, exposure in data breaches, and even poor password hygiene. Google has long been aware of these issues, which is why Google created defenses like his two-factor authentication and Google Password Manager.

However, to address security threats, the company decided to move to passwordless authentication. This is where the passkey comes into play.

Passkeys cannot be reused, are not leaked in a server breach, and protect users from phishing attacks. Passkeys are built on industry standards, work across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used on both websites and apps.

How can passkeys be used?

You can use passkeys to sign in to sites and apps that support them. To sign in with your passkey, you must authenticate yourself the same way you unlock your device.

Chrome now enables passkeys on Windows 11, macOS, and Android.

On Android, passkeys are securely synced via Google Password Manager. Future versions of Android will use other password managers that support passkeys.

Storing your passkey on your device will make it appear in AutoFill when you sign in, making it more secure.

On desktop, you can choose to use a passkey from your nearby mobile device.

When you sign in this way, your passkey never leaves your mobile device. Only securely generated codes are exchanged with sites, so unlike passwords, they cannot be leaked.

To give your users control over their passkeys, you can manage them from within Chrome on Chrome M108 and later, Windows and macOS.

Google allows users to sync passkeys from Android to other devices using their own password manager or compatible third-party password managers such as 1Password and Dashlane.

Apart from this, Chrome recently announced two new performance modes for its desktop web browser. The two modes are Memory Saver and Energy Saver to extend battery life and free up memory.

Google suggests that these new modes will allow users to reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30% and extend battery life when the device is low on power.

Both of these modes are currently being released for Chrome Desktop (m108), but will eventually be accessible worldwide.

According to The Verge, when Memory Saver and Energy Saver arrive on your device, you’ll be able to find them in Chrome’s three-dot settings menu. Both features can be enabled or disabled independently.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/not-password-google-brings-in-passkeys-for-chrome-users-here-s-what-it-is-11670717051335.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos