A hub for out-of-the-box tech career opportunities





Today, GCC has evolved from a cost-saving back-office function to an innovation-driven function center. His GCC ecosystem, the latest in cutting-edge technology, has shown tangible impact and turned into a value-added business platform. They work in areas of new product development that span cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, AI/ML, IoT, big data, and cybersecurity.

According to the GCC India Landscape 2021 & Beyond! report, over 140 MNCs have set up GCC in India between 2019 and 2021. GCC has expanded rapidly, driving innovation, technology enablement, and a robust service portfolio. GCC’s IT and ITeS experts are at the heart of all this action.

Providing Attractive Technology Opportunities

Traditionally, IT professionals sought careers at large technology companies and start-ups, but now they are looking beyond. GCC stands out in several ways, making it an attractive candidate for tech talent.

Scale of Opportunity: Opportunities to collaborate with various business functions provide a large playground for IT professionals. From making enterprise processes more resilient to fighting cybercrime and future-proofing, the GCC offers a wider range of opportunities. This provides technology professionals with a holistic understanding of the entire business context and great entrepreneurial learning opportunities. End-to-end value creation: GCC’s technical experts create value by increasing the efficiency of processes and systems across an organization, reducing costs, and driving innovation. Work has a direct impact on business. It creates value, is strategic and challenging. This type of high-value end-to-end work is not outsourced to outside vendors or service providers. Stability for Innovation: As a business within a business, GCC provides a stable working environment. Large multinational companies provide IT professionals with the culture, trust, and collaborative environment to innovate successfully. Technology professionals see first-hand how their innovations directly impact the growth trajectory of businesses and entire enterprises.

In terms of technology, GCC offers great ideas for analytics, automation, and AI implementation platforms.

Analytics: IT professionals have the opportunity to use big data analytics to transform knowledge-based processes to decipher, develop, and deliver insights. Insights help decision makers improve efficiency and run their businesses. Automation: Automation professionals can drive digital transformation across the enterprise with the power of the cloud and her RPA. This has a direct impact on several aspects such as business operations, stakeholder management and technical support functions. AI: Nearly 50% of GCC leaders believe their AI will be important to their business in the next few years, and more than 30% say their AI is already important, according to a joint survey I think. Meanwhile, about 37% of GCCs believe AI will transform their organization over the next three years. In India, 1 in 5 GCCs use AI in key business functions such as customer service, cybersecurity, operations and supply chains. Technology professionals can drive long-term business success by accelerating the adoption of AI.

Changing the tech career landscape

India is in the midst of a paradigm shift in terms of the role of technology. GCC brings the best tech opportunities to our backyard. Today, GCC is led by some of the industry’s brightest and smartest engineers, serving a global market and building turnkey products and innovative solutions.

A career at GCC is definitely a catalyst for growth and full of innovative potential. The question is, are you ready to take advantage of this opportunity?

The above views are the author's own.

