Finally: Co-innovation





Working together, Emerging Europe has proven time and time again that healthtech start-ups are as good as anyone.

Two weeks ago, I hosted the EIT Health InnoStars Awards Grand Final, the finale of a six-month acceleration program for early stage healthcare startups in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe.

Interestingly, the winner, Greek start-up Shuttle Catheters, was working to expand the scope of minimally invasive surgery for chronic total occlusion (CTO) by developing an ambulatory balloon fixation technology. . In Europe, we work closely with innovators in the region.

“We worked with Alexandre Romoscanu, who founded Incite Medical in Switzerland-Romania in 2017, bringing significant engineering and management experience in the fields of electrophysiology and vascular percutaneous devices. Danae Manolesou told me after the Grand Finals.

Romanian innovation

Just days later, re.flex, again developed by Romanian start-up Kineto Tech Rehab, is a musculoskeletal physiotherapy that facilitates effective and long-term treatment of knee, hip and back pain without the need for a physiotherapist. became a digital assistant for He is one of the first non-German Digital Medical Devices (DMDs) eligible for reimbursement under Germany’s statutory health insurance scheme.

At the Grand Finals, I chatted with Tully co-founder and CEO Martin Rus. Tully, another Romanian startup working on a wearable device that will serve as an early warning guidance system for children, is calculating overall levels. Gives you the power to manage stress and emotions. Tully said he won the InnoStars award in 2021.

However, Romania’s contribution in developing innovative health solutions is extensive. Two years ago, at the Global Start-Up Summit Europe conference, the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca was appointed project leader for healthcare innovation and artificial intelligence within the European Innovation Area. Maria Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation.

Cluj-Napoca has taken over the management of the Health iArea to create new economic opportunities in Romania and Europe. Our goal is to accelerate innovative solutions for one of the most important aspects of our lives: health.

The Kineto Tech Rehab team is based in Bucharest. In the last investment round of 2020, the market value of the company was estimated at his €10 million. In 2022, the startup will be enrolled in his EIT Health Go Global track to evaluate potential market approaches for the US.

I was excited to see how the startup grew and continued to grow. The innovation potential in Romania, and throughout the Central and Eastern European region, remains significant. Monika Toth, head of the EIT Health Regional Innovation Scheme (RIS), said: “Our work is to find the most promising solutions and support them along the way so that all European citizens can benefit from new health care. It’s about enabling them to benefit from innovation in healthcare.”

Small innovation?

The EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (EIT RIS) was introduced in 2014 to improve the innovation performance of countries with medium or moderate innovation scores as defined by the European Innovation Scoreboard.

The RIS region includes EU member states Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Horizon Europe associated country Montenegro. covers the North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkiye, Ukraine.

Greece certainly lags behind in innovation, especially in medical technology. Shuttle Catheters Manolesou tells me that the fact that a Greek medtech start-up has taken on this challenge and has been recognized across borders is truly encouraging.

He also talks about the recent boom in life sciences startups. This is spurred by renewed interest from local industry players and an appetite for risk by scientists at academic institutions attempting technology transfer projects.

‘Joint innovation

A few months ago, I spoke with Monika Toth from EIT Health at another event, InnovEIT, in Warsaw in September. She told me that in the 21st century, collaborative innovation is considered key to developing innovative solutions.

The complexity of our environment and rapid technology development demand a wide range of capabilities that are difficult to pull from a single provider. Multi-stakeholder collaboration enables partners to integrate disparate resources, share knowledge, and jointly create and develop breakthrough solutions.

While the EIT InnoStars program can be overly positive, its joint innovation concept is paying off.

Accelerating the growth of 100 start-ups (almost 70% of which are already on the market) within 6 years is an accomplishment. Engaging multiple stakeholders in a long-term mission requires a lot of effort. I have seen how difficult it is to encourage different parties to work together. Regional cooperation within the emerging European region has great potential and InnoStars shows that it is possible.

Joining the InnoStars program is beneficial in many ways, adds Danae Manolesou.

First, it contributed to team building by rallying everyone’s efforts towards an easily identifiable goal. Second, it catalyzed interactions with mentors that might have gone unnoticed due to urgent day-to-day duties. Third, they provided the financial and moral support we needed at a critical point in product development. Fourth, it instilled as much discipline as needed when we might have mis-prioritized when it comes to resource allocation and route-to-market. Finally, access to clinical resources is now available. This is one of the most obvious and essential factors for healthtech start-ups.

more time

I have heard many times that some country in emerging Europe needs to create another Silicon Valley to be able to reliably produce unicorns. I have also heard from experts who are eager to learn from and collaborate with Western experts.

Relatively little is heard about learning from the experience of emerging European countries or borrowing from their best practices. Especially in countries where he has joined the EU in the last 20 years, like Romania, and countries that have not yet joined, like Western countries. Balkans or Ukraine. And there is so much to share and learn.

It’s time to change that and create more innovative solutions in healthcare and beyond, based on the individual experience of emerging European countries.

Unlike many news and information platforms, Emerging Europe is free to read. No paywall here. We are independent and are not affiliated with or represent any political party or corporate organisation. We want the best for emerging Europe. Nothing more, nothing less. Your support helps us continue to spread the word about this amazing region.

You can post it here. Thank you very much.

