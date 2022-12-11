Top Google searches in SA in 2022 for Riky Rick, Queen Elizabeth and more





Rick Rick.

Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Google has released Year in Search, its annual search term analysis, revealing the most searched terms worldwide, including South Africa. This year in South Africa, Google data shows that the death of rapper girlfriend Riky Rick affected more online searches than searches for the Queen. Netflix shows were also frequently searched. Searched by South Africans.

Google’s annual search term analysis released in 2022 records that more searches were made for the death of rapper Riky Rick in South Africa than for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The South African rapper died by suicide in February after a long battle with depression, Queen Elizabeth II died in September. Her death made international headlines.

Google’s analysis titled Year in Search reveals another insight into South Africa’s most searched terms in 2022. First place is ‘SRD Status Check’, which refers to Social Relief Grant (SRD) payments from the Social Security Administration of South Africa.

The New York Times-owned game Wordle occupies second place, followed by “Climate Change” in third place.

American rapper and actor Jaden Smith was this year’s most searched person, ahead of Will Smith and Chris Rock. The pair gained international attention after Smith slapped The Rock in the face at his 2022 Oscars. The moment is now firmly embedded in pop culture history. Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occupied his third place and his fourth place respectively. The two were embroiled in a lawsuit, with Depp claiming Heard defamed him in an article published in The Washington Post.

Big Brother Mzansi has overtaken Wednesday on Netflix as the most searched TV show/movie. Big Brother Mzansi premiered on his January 23, 2022, though Wednesday only released its first episode in late November. Additionally, Netflix’s Stranger Things and the documentary The Tinder Swindler came in at #3 and his #4 respectively.

The most searched lyric was Rihanna’s Lift Me Up. The song was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda His Forever soundtrack. It was the singer’s first single since 2020.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also appeared twice on the 10 Most Searched TV Shows/Movies list, first as ‘Black Panther 2’ and then as ‘Wakanda Forever’.

Google also had a category of terms prefixed with the phrase “who is”. According to NBC, his Google users in South Africa were most interested in Andrew Tate, who has gained online notoriety due to allegations of misogyny and human trafficking. SA users were also curious as to who Jeffrey Dahmer was, according to Variety, this year Netflix will release his 10-part series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” It gained considerable popularity on the platform. However, the show was not without some controversy.

Dr. Alistair Mokoena, Country Director for Google South Africa, said in a Google press release:

“This year’s results show that when South Africans are feeling anxious or sad, or just want to learn more or entertain themselves, Google is the go-to source.” Mokoena added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/channel/celebrities/riky-rick-queen-elizabeth-and-more-top-google-searches-in-sa-for-2022-20221210-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos