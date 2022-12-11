Top 5 News of the Week: Google Sheets Adds ML, AWS Perspective Trends, ChatGPT Dangers and More





Even though the holiday season is in full swing, the tech world hasn’t slowed down. This week, Google put a new twist on the established product as it rolled out the beta of Simple ML for Sheets, a cloud-based spreadsheet. This addon borrows machine learning techniques from his open source TensorfFlow project.

Every company loves to pitch their vision and look at trends to track. However, if AWS looks to the future, as it did at the re:Invent conference, it makes sense to pay attention. So, check out AWS’ picks for the six trends driving machine learning adoption.

You can’t go a day without hearing about generative AI and its transformative potential. But ChatGPT and other large-scale language models (LLMs) remain fundamentally flawed. Whether the facts are true or not, all these models can become hoaxes after they are trained to predict responses to inputs.

Every self-respecting techie loves a good predictive story. After all, your job, as Wayne Gretzie once said, asks you to skate where the puck is, not where it was. Well-positioned to look ahead, find out why the company says AI, the cloud, and the metaverse (and Web3) will continue to be hot in 2023.

Layoffs are never a good thing, and while I’m making the obvious point here, there are ramifications that make the recent string of tech layoffs even more troubling. Labor cuts can make a bad situation even worse.

Here are the top 5 articles for the week of December 5th:

Google brings machine learning to online spreadsheets with Simple ML for Sheets

Simple math and graphs have long been part of the spreadsheet experience, but machine learning (ML) has not. ML is often considered too complex to use, but spreadsheets are designed to be accessible to all types of users. Google is currently changing the paradigm with its Google Sheets online spreadsheet program.

Beta release of the Simple ML for Sheets add-on. Google Sheets has an extensible architecture, allowing users to benefit from add-ons that extend the default functionality available in the application. In this case, Google Sheets benefits from the ML technology that Google originally developed in his open source TensorFlow project. With Simple ML for Spreadsheets, the user does not need to use his specific TensorFlow service. That’s because we’ve developed our services to make it as easy to access as possible.

AWS cites six key trends driving machine learning innovation and adoption There are differing opinions as to why artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are growing. A recent report from McKinsey named the industrialization of ML and the application of AI as one of his top trends for this year. In a session at his AWS re:Invent conference this week, Amazon’s vice president and general manager of AI and machine learning, Bratin Saha, talked about how the cloud will help drive innovation and adoption in 2022 and beyond. We’ve outlined his six major trends the giant is seeing. The Hidden Dangers of ChatGPT and Generative AI | Since AI BeatOpenAI launched an early demo of ChatGPT last Wednesday, the tool already has over 1 million users. According to CEO Sam Altman, reaching GPT-3, he notes, is a milestone that took about 24 months to complete DALL-E. 2 months.

The company’s interactive conversational model, based on the GPT-3.5 text generator, certainly puts the tech world in swoon mode. Deloitte details the emerging tech trends to watch as the countdown to 2023 heats up. But ChatGPT has a hidden problem. In short, ChatGPT spits out eloquent and confident responses in no time.

Deloitte details the emerging tech trends to watch as the countdown to 2023 heats up. Interaction, information and computation are certainly not new concepts for corporate leaders, but according to Deloitte, these are the three main areas where technology trends will emerge in his 2023.

Among these areas, Deloitte focused on what it predicts will remain the most persistent technologies into 2023, including artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud, and the Metaverse (along with Web3). Bechtel explains that the technology fits into his three buckets, which he expands on in his report.

What Layoffs Mean for an Already Diverse Tech Industry Diversity, equity and inclusion are nothing new to the tech industry. However, new challenges such as an economic downturn could cause companies to take steps such as layoffs, exacerbating diversity problems already evident across industries. Even tech companies, Twitter, Microsoft, Zoom, and Cisco, needed 3 out of 4. Downsizing this fall. Specifically, Twitter laid off 90% of its staff overseas in India. What impact would such a measure have on diversity?

