Innovations in health have enormous economic value





In recent years, innovation in health has become the golden fleece, not just for medical professionals but for the rest of the world, and with good reason, says the president of the Israel Medical Association and director of health systems administration. Professor Zion Haggai, author, said: In opening remarks at The Future Health Matrix conference in Tel Aviv, at the Peres Academic Center. We live in an era of unprecedented technological innovation, and health and medicine are at the forefront of technological progress. These advances are well known in medical practice, academia and research, industrial development, and the business sector.

Hagay added that many areas of medicine and health are changing rapidly and there are processes that provide better application of new technological and scientific developments. Artificial intelligence-based, preventive medicine, and personalized medicine for chronic diseases based on clinical and genomic data are just two examples. Medical breakthroughs based on big data and sophisticated decision support information systems will improve our understanding of morbidity causes, diagnosis and treatment. The focus is on monitoring our health and preventing illness. Today, valuable medical information is readily available to various stakeholders in the healthcare system, while patients are becoming more dominant participants in the healthcare process.

According to Hagay, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated technological process and organizational change in healthcare systems around the world, giving medical innovation a global prominence. First, we should mention the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. It was made possible not only because of the resources and funding available, but also because of the unprecedented work of scientists and pharmaceutical companies around the world working around the clock to enable the development of a vaccine in record time. Thanks to the mobilization.

We have also seen the rapid development of telemedicine during the pandemic. After the outbreak, it became a primary tool for both patients and physicians. Data show a significant increase in the use of telemedicine in Israel and around the world. On top of that, tech companies and start-ups have provided support to help hospitals deliver virtual care and assimilate robots in their COVID-19 departments. Beyond the medical benefits, innovations in health also have enormous economic value.

Hagay said the global digital health market is currently estimated at $200 billion and expected to reach $1.5 trillion within seven years. Within 10 years, the number of digital health companies in Israel has grown by a whopping 250% from 190 in 2011 to 665 in 2021.

We must also admit that, despite its clear value, innovation in health has many technical, ethical and legal challenges that we should all keep in mind. In particular, issues related to privacy, data security, informed consent, and data ownership should be considered. Healthcare innovations also force us to face significant moral and social issues related to equality, universality and mutual responsibility, which are the fundamental principles of our healthcare system. With the aim of reducing health disparities, we need to ensure that the adoption of innovative health care benefits all patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/r1txdmx00j The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos