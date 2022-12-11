Vanessa Sierra disables NFT project webpage and submits to Google





OnlyFans model Vanessa Sierra launched her first NFT project in March in partnership with Regan.eth. According to various reports, Vanessa made her project “rugged” this week. On Dec. 8, cryptocurrency researcher OkHotshot took to her Twitter to highlight various breaches that led to the project’s demise. The threads are unique to the origin of the Initiative, the true destination of the money, and Vanessa’s past.

SmolBoyzLand NFT project by Vanessa has been canceled

Over the past few months, the NFT market has plummeted, with many NFTs losing more than 60% in value. The current market crisis has caused Sierra to make one of the worst possible moves in the blockchain business. She duped investors in her irreplaceable coin business, ‘SmolBoysLand’, using ‘lag pull’.

Vanessa Sierra was previously dating Australian professional tennis player Bernard Tomic. She has around 550,000 Instagram followers. Earlier this year, Sierra and her co-founder “Reagan.eth” launched the SmolBoyzLand NFT project.

For the debut of the SmolBoyx NFT collection, Vanessa Sierra and Regan.eth each raised $5,000 in March. A strong cryptocurrency market allowed the NFT project to attract investors earlier this year, raising 127 ETH, or about $431,000. The money was transferred to a “multisig” wallet.

Two or more people who agree on how to spend money manage a “multisig” wallet. “It is clear from both data and personal experience that prices will rise,” claims the project’s white paper, urging investors to fund the venture for the expected price rise. .

SmolBoyzLand NFT Project Problems and Reasons

OkHotshot, an on-chain data analyst and Discord investigator, found that the creators of SmolBoyzLand withdrew almost 120 ETH of the 127 ETH they raised in July, marking the beginning of the project’s demise. In an interview, Sierra revealed that she intends to put the money back into her NFT venture.

After waiting another 5 days, the developer finally set up the Community DAO. Here users can vote on whether to use all their money for trading. As soon as the vote was over, the challengers moved all their new-earned money into a purse that required the signatures of many people.

Sierra used the money to trick donors shortly after the campaign ended. She used the 10 ETH delivered to her wallet to purchase 28 SmolBoyz NFTs. She then withdrew her 8 Ether from Binance. The rest of the money has since been cashed by the founders. Earlier this week, Lonely Fan Models announced it would be exiting the SmolBoyzLand NFT project due to the overall dismal market for cryptocurrencies these days.

However, OKHotshot strongly disputes Sierra’s analysis of the market downturn. On-chain investigators believe holders are mistaken to see their funds taken out immediately after minting, washing his trading, paper multisig, marketing sh*tcoin on Telegram, dumping his NFTs to followers, and more. I am concerned about the problem. Making bogus offers for valuable NFTs.

On-call detectives believe more work needs to be done on the case.

