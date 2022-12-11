How Universities Are Developing New Technologies for People with Disabilities





The National Science Foundation has awarded a new grant for the development of advanced… [+] Technologies that enhance the functioning of people with disabilities.

The National Science Foundation is awarding $11.8 million in grants to 16 universities and independent laboratories to develop technologies that improve the quality of life and employment opportunities for people with various disabilities. All projects involve collaboration between teams of scientists, consumers and practitioners.

The World Health Organization says 1.3 billion people (about 1 in 6 people worldwide) are experiencing significant disability, with better economic opportunities, career advancement, quality of life, health and We estimate that our ability to achieve wellness is limited. About 1 in 4 adults in the United States has some form of disability.

The new grant aims to develop solutions from basic research that help people with disabilities overcome the various obstacles they face in their daily lives and work. Funded through the NSF Convergence Accelerator, launched in 2019, they are working to transform scientific discoveries into actionable solutions with social and economic impact.

The award is considered a Phase 1 grant to help interdisciplinary teams develop new technology and tool concepts. After completing Phase 1, the team will submit a Phase 2 proposal for up to $5 million in additional support over 24 months to further develop the solution and adoption plan.

Douglas Morgan, director of NSF’s Convergence Accelerator, said: “Over the next nine months, the team will develop initial ideas into proofs of concept, identify new team members and partners, and participate in the program’s innovation curriculum. It provides a foundation for design inspired by: research; early-stage prototyping; communication, storytelling, and pitching.

A full list of grants can be found here and covers a wide range of disabilities and new assistive and adaptive technologies. As an example:

Researchers at Cornell University are studying ways to improve accessibility to virtual reality so that people with visual impairments can more fully participate in remote work environments. At Mississippi State University, experts in behavioral psychology, rehabilitation counseling, engineering, virtual reality, machine learning, self-driving cars, robotics, and artificial intelligence help people with various disabilities drive vehicles independently. We will work on the development of technology. Skills essential for gaining employment, education, health care, and social interaction. A team at Northwestern University is looking at using different types of controls to make power wheelchairs more accessible for individuals who can’t use traditional joysticks. This project will not only change how control inputs are taken from the human body and transferred to machines, but also how machine intelligence can be harnessed to increase safety and facilitate independent operation of wheelchairs. Learn what A Harvard University team develops a cloud-connected, soft, wearable rehab that will help stroke survivors, veterans, and others with upper-limb disabilities restore arm function and achieve greater independence. and start developing assistive devices. The development process involves stroke survivors, caregivers, occupational therapists, physical therapists, engineers, neurologists, and clinicians. Researchers at Stanford University are working on a portable, take-home wearable device that provides tactile stimulation to help stroke victims regain movement. A team at the University of Arkansas is developing new augmentative and alternative communication devices to help people with speech limitations express themselves more effectively.

Erwin Gianchandani, NSF’s Assistant Director of Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, said: Through Track H of the Convergence Accelerator, we bring together diverse perspectives and expertise across academia, industry, nonprofits and other communities to enable solutions and deliver opportunities to those who need them most. . “

This research is in response to a growing demand. It is estimated that by 2030, more than 2 billion people worldwide will require at least one assistive device to overcome challenges related to various types of disabilities and health conditions. increase.

