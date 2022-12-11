Moody Issues Consumer Warning About Google Voice Scam





Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Tuesday warned consumers about Google Voice ID theft scams that appear to be on the rise.

Scammers post on online marketplaces pretending to be buyers and prey on users trying to access the victim’s verification code, Moody said. If the scammer has access to the code and is able to set up her Google Voice account in the victim’s name, they may carry out additional schemes that could endanger the original target and many other unsuspecting consumers. It can cause great damage.

AARP warns against Google Voice scam, explaining that people who use online platforms to sell goods or seek help in finding lost pets are targeted by scams, including phone numbers. doing. According to AARP, scammers call you to express interest, but want to make sure you’re not a scammer first. They tell you they’re trying to get a verification code sent by Google Voice (a virtual phone and text service) and ask you to read it back.

But what’s really happening, according to AARP, is that the scammers set up a Google Voice account in your name and continue their scam by pretending to be the one who stole your ID. It is difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify the actual scammers. Because it uses the names and phone numbers of real people to carry out the scam.

Users of online platforms are advised not to share their verification codes with anyone. The Google Voice Help Center helps users recover their account information if it has been stolen or misused.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2021 we received nearly 4,000 complaints about this type of scam.

Moody warns that if scammers have details about their victims, they can use them to target family and friends and trick them into sending money.

It can also create fraudulent financial accounts in the victim’s name and compromise existing accounts. You can also take advantage of Google’s access to her two-factor authentication code linked to the victim’s phone number.

According to Moody, consumers can avoid Google Voice identity theft by avoiding text message conversations with individuals on online marketplaces and social media platforms.

Don’t share your verification code with anyone, she warns, and if you receive an unexpected message, confirm that the verification process has failed.

As with all scams, beware of overly lucrative or questionable deals, and do not respond to heavy-handed tactics or urgent requests for personal information.

Consumers are also encouraged to report fraudulent robotexts, robocalls, and fraudulent marketplace postings to the Federal Trade Commission.

