Google Maps and UP Cops Help Missing Kanpur Woman Reunite with Relatives





A 30-year-old woman with mental health issues who got lost and ended up in a government facility was reunited with Google Maps and UP Police, courtesy of her family.

A 30-year-old woman with mental health problems who ended up in a government facility in Noida after getting lost about two months ago was reunited with her family on Friday.

An officer with the Noida Police Anti-Trafficking Unit (AHTU) said the woman, who is from Kanpur, had been unable to recall anything to help her contact her family until two days earlier.

“The woman was found at a bus station in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, on the border of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, on 18 October. and she stayed at the ‘Apna Gar’ ashram in India. Noida Sector 34 is following proper procedures,” said Vinod Panwar, AHTU’s chief of staff.

“The facility conducts counseling sessions for all residents who are in a similar condition and are separated from their families. During one counseling session on Wednesday, the woman was able to recall the name of her village. I was able to track down my family,” Panwar told PTI.

Once AHTU officials got the clue, they used Google Maps to search for the village and found it in Kanpur district, he said.

“We immediately contacted the Kanpur police and they helped us to confirm that this particular village with the name mentioned by this woman was in the area. Kanpur police also gave her village head phone number After that we were able to contact her family, Panwal said.

He said after the family was contacted by phone, her brother confirmed the woman had mental health problems and suddenly disappeared from their home in October.

The family said they were also looking for a woman who was married and had two children, but were unable to find her.

“On Friday, her brother and sister-in-law arrived at the ‘Apna Gar’ ashram in Noida and the woman was handed over to them. They were all happy,” he added.

According to Panwar, Noida Police’s AHTU has helped reunite more than 70 people who were separated from their families this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/google-maps-and-cops-from-up-help-lost-kanpur-woman-reunite-with-kin-71670656459143.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos