How to turn on Clear Calling on your Google Pixel 7 phone





Cut out background noise with Google’s Clear Calling feature

Smartphones have all sorts of unique features and advancements with each subsequent update. But smartphone makers always seem to forget one of the most important parts of a smartphone. Ability to make phone calls. Google’s Pixel 7 series smartphones include several features that enhance the basic smartphone experience. This is especially important after Google’s Pixel 6 series reported call quality issues.

In December’s Pixel Feature Drop, Google added the Clear Calling feature to the Pixel 7 series. This makes one of the best Android smartphones even better. Here’s a quick explanation of what Clear Calling is and how to easily set up this feature on your phone.

What is clear calling?

Google’s Clear Calling feature is intended to improve call quality for all participants. Google uses AI to power Clear Calling to cancel noise for both users. What makes Clear Calling different from typical background noise cancellation features on other smartphones is that it not only minimizes the ambient noise the Pixel 7’s mic can pick up, but it does the same for the other party’s voice. is to do

When a Pixel user makes a call on a busy city street, Clear Calling cancels background noise for each call participant. Being in a busy or noisy place is no longer a problem. They can hear you, and you can hear them clearly all day long.

This feature is a nice enhancement for phone calls, and a subtle feature that sets the Pixel 7 lineup above other phones. This feature is only available with a strong enough signal on certain mobile or Wi-Fi connections, so it may not always be available.

How to enable or disable Clear Calling

Turning on Clear Calling is a simple process. Once it’s on, you’re good to go.

Open the Settings app on your Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro phone.[音と振動]Choose. scroll down to[通話をクリア]Tap. Flip the toggle to enable Clear Calling.

It’s very simple and you can hear your calls clearly.

Clear Calling relies on call bandwidth, so it may not work in certain calls or in poor locations. This feature requires ample bandwidth, but all sound data used to filter out background noise originates on your Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro phone. You can read more about how this feature works and Google’s privacy policy on the Clear Calling support page.

Crystal-clear calls are just one of our favorite Pixel Drop features

While the core communication features of smartphones have been pushed to the side, Google is stepping into the limelight with the Pixel 7 series. Clear Calling is a great feature that makes calls better and less frustrating. If you’re wondering what sets Google Pixel phones apart from the competition, here’s a rundown of all Google Pixel Drop features for 2021 and beyond.

