Young entrepreneur graduates from Google Academy





Google continues to empower young business owners and recently celebrated the graduation of 5,000 students who completed the Hustle Academy training program.

Alistair Mokoena, country manager for Google South Africa, is excited about the growth of the academy.Photo: Chant Ho Hip

Launched in February this year, the academy has provided hands-on business training to business owners in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Prudence Turicil and Colleen Flowers Turin are proud female business owners.Photo: Chant Ho Hip

According to Alistair Mokoena, country manager for Google South Africa, the 5,000 alumni came from 23 cohorts who attended a five-day free virtual boot camp to help them define business strategies, increase sales and raise funds. I learned how to market my business for

Norbit Williams, Chief Information Officer for Small Business Development, congratulates small business owners.Photo: Chant Ho Hip

Our graduates work hard to grow their businesses and in addition to impacting these 5000 SMBs, this kind of hands-on training also has a ripple effect, helping more people succeed. , says Mokoena.

Small business owners Ridoh Rylands, Mahlatse Prince Maifo and Prudence Thulisile share their journey through the programme.Photo: Chant Ho Hip

One of the graduates was Paulshof’s business owner Mahlatse Prince Maifo, who founded June Royce Education Consultants.

According to Maifo, his passion for education, which was the driving force behind establishing his business, is the driving force behind his business growth.

I am a third generation teacher who feels that she has a purpose in life to guide and teach young people.

Maifo wants to focus on boardless education following her work as a virtual teacher for war-affected learners abroad in Ukraine.

Keneilwe Pholo and Nkaela Mosumi are looking forward to starting their graduation ceremony.Photo: Chant Ho Hip

We want our learners to have the education they deserve, wherever they are, whoever they are, and wherever they come from,” he said.

Norbit Williams, chief information officer at the Small Business Development Authority, added that programs like Hustle Academy are playing an important role not only in improving small businesses, but in growing the economy as a whole.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the global economy, accounting for an estimated 80% of employment in Africa.

In sub-Saharan Africa alone, there are an estimated 44 million micro, small and medium enterprises, which serve as important engines of economic growth.

