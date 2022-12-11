Google offers advice on SEO success.More small business tech news of the week





Here are five tech happenings of the past week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – According to Google, the key to SEO success is making sure your most important pages aren’t terrible.

According to Google, if the most important pages on your website aren’t top notch, your entire site is unlikely to rank well. Pages with poor quality content can slow down the performance of your entire domain, but our experts haven’t pinpointed an exact percentage or figure.(Source: Digital Information World)

Why this is important for your business:

“Here’s an example: If your site’s most important page (e.g. home page) is ‘bad’ (in the algorithmic sense), that’s a pretty big deal. John Mueller, Senior Search Analyst at Google, wrote about Mastodon: By the way, if you want 57 other great tips from Mueller for improving your site’s search results, check out this rundown.

2 – Buy Now Pay Later has taken over holiday shopping.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) is growing in popularity this holiday shopping season. A recent Cardifys survey found that BNPL was his third most popular option for buying gifts, with more than 45% of consumers choosing his BNPL as their primary payment method this holiday shopping season. is selected. Debit cards were the most popular choice, with 65.7% of users choosing that method, 54% using credit cards, and 31.1% choosing cash as their payment method. (Source: Consumer Affairs Agency)

Why this is important for your business:

Luckily, BNPL offers another financing option that customers can use to purchase their products. The bad news is that some consumers, especially younger buyers, often misunderstand his BNPL. It is a short-term credit with large penalties if the debt is not repaid. So do yourself and your customers a favor and be fully aware of the pros and cons before purchasing.

3 – Amazon has a new drone for 30 minute city deliveries.

Amazon plans to have a new, smaller, quieter drone ready in 2024 with the potential to make consistent deliveries in big cities by 2030. The hexagonal drone weighs 80 pounds and is approximately 5.5 feet in diameter. The drone is reportedly agile enough to fly in densely populated cities like Seattle, Atlanta and Boston. (Source: Axios)

Why this is important for your business:

There is another way Amazon can compete with your business by cutting costs and speeding up delivery times with drones. My guess is that Amazon, like any other technology, will license the technology to other companies who want to use it, for a fee, of course.

4 – AI Chatbot Phenomenon What is ChatGPT? Could it replace humans?

A dialog-based AI chatbot prototype, ChatGPT, has the ability to understand natural spoken language and produce text with human-like accuracy. The system, trained with machine learning and AI, can answer questions and provide information through a conversational interface. The latest AI chatbot comes from his OpenAI, an independent research foundation founded by Elon Musk. (Source: Guardian)

Why this is important for your business:

As AI-powered chatbots improve, businesses will use these applications to create better sentences as if they were written by real humans. Compared to mine, it’s probably better.

5 NRS launched a B2B e-commerce platform for independent retailers.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) recently rolled out a B2B e-commerce platform. The new platform is specifically targeted at suppliers, wholesalers and independent retailers participating in owner-operated tobacco shops, liquor stores, bodegas and convenience stores that use NRS’ point of sale (POS) systems. . (Source: Pimz)

Why this is important for your business:

The new solution will give distributors and suppliers access to independent retailers who were previously unable to meet minimum order requirements or deal with logistical challenges.

