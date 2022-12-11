The role of AI in medical innovation





Israel is at the forefront of healthtech technology and, more importantly, driving universal health coverage around the world, said Dr. Otmar Kroiber, Executive Director of the World Medical Association, at The Future Health Matrix conference. said in his opening remarks at At a conference held last week in Tel Aviv and hosted by the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), he addressed hundreds of investors and physicians’ rooms about meeting ethical concerns in implementing innovations in healthcare and ultimately revealed he used the new viral OpenAI tool. ChatGPT helps frame some of the most compelling arguments about how to integrate AI into healthcare.

As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare, it is imperative to prioritize ethical considerations in the implementation of innovations, he said, adding that lines written by algorithms to unsuspecting audiences are essential. In doing so, we can ensure that these advances improve the well-being of all individuals and communities and benefit society as a whole.

1 View gallery

Dr. Othmar Kruber, Secretary General of the World Medical Association

(Photo: Orel Cohen)

In his remarks, Dr. Kloiber reflected on the history of innovation in the medical field. In (mostly) his own words, he shared how the World Medical Association was launched in his 1947, shortly after the Nuremberg Trials took place in his native Germany. The result was the Nuremberg Code. This shows that we as doctors are individually responsible for our actions. You can’t hide behind orders, social attitudes, or government laws, he said.

It may have been a long time since the 1940s, but he argued that these moments in history have driven the way doctors today must balance patient care, ethics, and science. In a world increasingly integrated with AI and machine learning algorithms, the lines are blurring what doctors should do and what technology can do for them.

The underlying tension is that we want to bring about scientific progress while adhering to ethical principles.It is important to consider the ethical implications of technology. According to him, one of the main pain points in health tech today is the use of privacy and sensitive information and how it can be misused by abusers. He added that patient privacy must be protected and access guaranteed to all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic factors.

Dr. Cloiver was appointed Executive Director of the World Medical Association in February 2005 and oversees 116 National Medical Associations and over 9 million physicians worldwide. Prior to that, he was Deputy Secretary General of the German Medical Association. The conference was hosted by the Israeli Medical Association, a local association of Israeli physicians founded in 1912.

In his lecture, Dr. Kloiber made a comparison between the Helsinki Declaration and the Taipei Declaration. Each decided on a different protocol for their study, depending on the data they had access to and the risks involved in medical research. While the former advocate the interests of individual patients over those of society during research, the latter attempt to strike a balance between the rights of individuals to provide data for research under privacy laws.

We always need to look at the social side of healthcare, he said. Some of these policies are incorporated into international law, some into international contracts, and others into European judicial directives.

Israel is considered one of the world’s largest medical device and digital health technology hubs. In 2021, the country received her $1.9 billion in funding for digital health companies, according to figures provided by Start-Up Nation Central. As of this year, Startup Nation is home to about 500 companies focused on healthcare.

Of course, as doctors embrace AI, it raises ethical questions around bias and fairness. Dr. Kloiber acknowledged that we must be open and honest about the risks and benefits of these advances. AI can be used to prevent problems, but it can also be used to prevent triaged access.

Physicians have a mandate to make ethical decisions regarding the treatment of their patients. But the integration of AI can lead to deep-seated algorithmic biases against good medical care. It is important that any AI that hospitals employ is ready to be used fairly and ethically. At the end of his remarks, Dr. Cloiver outlined what he argued was his mission to address ethical concerns in medical innovation by balancing advances in medical science with observations of ethical principles. Did. Warn guests about

What we have seen here is done by ChatGPT. What you heard me say, I got in 10 seconds. I thought it was pretty good. This shows that these systems are developing strongly and will help us and support our efforts, he concluded.

