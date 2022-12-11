Google’s Global Chief of Diversity for Empowering Diverse Creators in a Wild West Style Internet





Digital platforms are addressing the epidemic of hate disproportionately directed at the most marginalized participants. The lack of regulation has turned a space once revered as a utopia for the exchange of ideas into a hotbed of misinformation and inflammatory language. Recently, reports surfaced of Metasfailure, which blocks Facebook ads containing extreme hate speech, prompting celebrities such as Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, and Whoopi Goldberg to deactivate their Twitter accounts due to an increase in abuse and harassment. selected. Google’s Chief Diversity Officer, Melonie Parker, is one of the few top black female executives in the tech industry. In contrast to some of her peers, she sees diversity as a superpower and fights valiantly to protect it.

When we sat down at the YouTube Black Gala, Meloney was the epitome of corporate success. She wore a bright orange dress and classic Chanel her pearls in her perfectly braided hair. When she entered corporate America in the 90s as a black woman, she initially tried to shrink herself, following the advice of her parents and mentors, who had previously experienced racism in the workplace. I muted parts of myself, left them at the proverbial door, and picked them up on the way home, she recalls. As time went by, she reframed her attitude towards difference and began to use it to her advantage. I’ve learned that there is potential. I talk to black women about really knowing where to add value, she explains. was a unicorn. We bring what no one else does.

During his 27-year career, Melonie also understands inclusivity as a force driving business value. Google’s platform relies on an ever-evolving creator economy, said to be worth more than her $100 billion in the world. As such, empowering marginalized creators is more than just a passion project, Meloney believes it is a true business strategy and vital to the survival of her social media.what were you doing tonight [at the Gala]honoring black creators is key to what we do on a platform designed for everyone. “Working on it,” she says.

Needless to say, under the helm of Melonies, the YouTube Black Gala was the kind of detailed event that only a deep appreciation of culture and a dedication to inclusion could bring. The menu features Caribbean dishes such as curried goat, dinner followed by R&B singer Bree’s runway performance, and after his party, an enthusiastic crowd tuned to a remix of Afrobeats and bashment. and danced the night away. As a guest, I felt like I got a glimpse into an alternate future for the internet, where the platform could work in tandem with the creators that underpin it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/google-global-chief-of-diversity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos