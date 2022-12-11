



Andy Demetra | Yellow Jacket Voice

This week, I’ll be working on another exam for Yellow Jackets.

With the Finals underway, Georgia Tech (6-3, 0-0 ACC) faces preseason favorite North Carolina (5-4, 0-1 ACC) at the Dean Smith Center.

Much like the class, the Jackets have been rigorous for this test since they first met for pre-season practice at the Zernak Center in September. His 79-77 win over Georgia and a close 6-0 win gave them confidence as they returned to the tour. They’re now down four games in a row and (ahem) facing a fierce North Carolina team that has become the fastest preseason No. 1 team to drop out of the AP vote in its 74-year history.

Enjoy my chart top notes, quotes, and anecdotes in preparation for the start of the Techs 20 Games ACC Gauntlet (3:15 PM ET, Legends Sports’ Georgia Tech Sports Network).

Considering it runs through his veins, it’s perhaps not surprising that Miles Kelly discovered ice early.

His tech team was trailed by one with less than 30 seconds remaining when Kelly tapped the dribble at the top of the key.

I saw them icing the screen.

So I refused the screen and went to Basket.

Rather than rapping Rodney Howard’s pick into his strong hand, Kelly dirted down the left side of the lane and dropped a soft runner to give Tech the lead. After halftime he capped off a great second half of his sophomore season scoring all 17 points.

(There was an irony in that game-winning shot: Head coach Josh Pastner begged Kelly to play two feet more.)

With 54 points in his last three games, Kelly could draw North Carolina senior wing Leakey Black 6-9 on defense. Black almost single-handedly restrained Michael Deveaux last year, holding the Yellow Jackets’ top scorer to two points and six turnovers at Chapel Hill. Can Jacket find a secondary scorer on the ? And can Jacket help him with more balance across the arc?

Three recent games:

Miles Kelly: 11/20 (55.0%) Remaining teams: 6/38 (15.8%)

Another key to Tech is avoiding long, out-of-rhythm shots that often lead to opponents breaking fast. With North Carolina struggling to find traction on the offense, the Tar Heels may look for more transition or early-shot crock looks against the jacket.

*****

How close was Tuesday’s game? From 16:54 to 2:12 in the second half, both teams had a lead of more than 2 points.

*****

Expectations were predictably high when North Carolina returned four starters from a team that nearly won the NCAA championship game last April. Still, the Tar Heels went into Saturday’s game on his four-game losing streak. It was the longest losing streak by his AP No. 1 team preseason in its 74-year polling history.

So what do you get? It seems unnatural considering KenPom ranks 10th in the nation for offensive efficiency, but most of the Tar Heels battles are on offense. Their 3-point shooting is below his 30%, and guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love are both battling an inconsistent game. Their offensive rebounding was uninspiring, especially for a program that prides itself on it. Analytically, the Tar Heels are one of the least-passed teams in major basketball. Also, in his 80–72 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday, North Carolina played without his preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando his Baco due to a shoulder bruise.

Bacot (16.1 points average, 11.1 rpg average) was a gametime decider at Blacksburg, but with six days left, his return looks likely. At 6-11lbs and 235lbs, he gives his UNC an intimidating presence in the duck-in. Pastner, one of the world’s best rebounders, called him out at a press conference on Thursday. The Tar Heels could also post up Pete his nonce for the 6-11 stretch four.

Bako beat the Jackets with 29 points and 12 rebounds at Chapel Hill last year. Players like JaVon Franklin and Jalon Moore, despite their height discrepancies, need to hit the wall, play soundly, and not exceed their leverage. Jackets need to do a good job of rotational rebounding to avoid deadly offensive rebound kickouts. Loves and Davis’ shooting numbers have dwindled, but combined, he shot from his range 14-of-24 3-pointers against Tech last season. Both accomplished and savvy shotmakers, Davis is particularly fond of transition pull-up twos — and Tech didn’t have the best game defending his dribble drive against Georgia.

The most notable statistical jump from last season’s ACC play? Georgia Tech’s ability to avoid turnover:

flip %

Last year: NCAA 233rd (15.2%) This year: NCAA 16th (18.9%)

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis hinted that his team might set more traps to create turnover and transition opportunities.

*****

UNC guard/forward Donovan Puff Johnson was mentored by former NBA point guard Mike Bibby, also known as Josh Pastner’s roommate at the University of Arizona, when he won the 1997 National Championship at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. received. Anything on the internet, for a Tucson radio station in 1997 he could hear an on-air prank call Bibby made to his Pastner.

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join Legend Sports for pre-game coverage on the Georgia Tech Sports Network starting at 2:45 PM ET. See you in Chapel Hill.

