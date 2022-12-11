What happens when you Google “Christmas”





Gene Shelburne

Have you tried google christmas?

I promise you won’t learn much more about the true meaning of Christmas after spending an hour or two digging through the sources Google identifies.

Google provides a list of holidays for the 2022 Christmas season. Want to know that urgently? A little more helpful is an article about what day of the week Christmas falls this year (as if you can’t open the calendar to see).

My wife and I don’t get to do much Christmas shopping anymore, but I found a lengthy article about this year’s most popular gifts. There have been multiple presentations designed to alert us to new trends in Christmas decorating information that may have been.

Gifts for women was one category that surprised me a little. Because these days, she’s told every two minutes that she can’t appoint jobs, military ranks, or privileges just for men.

It didn’t surprise me when Google’s Christmas catalog included a special Mickey Christmas, followed by a string of Disney merch at the top of Hallmark and Netflix’s holiday movies. And, predictably, Dickens’ story comes up again and again during The Search for Christmas.

After clicking over a dozen Google Christmas pages, the one link that interested me the most was the one featuring traditional Christmas recipes. Without a doubt, it says what my friends already know about me.

It didn’t even make it halfway through Google’s lengthy Christmas category, but of the hundreds of sources they listed, only two or three (the part about traditional carols) said nothing about the true meaning of the holiday. was not Rudolph and Dr. Seuss Grinch, and Santa and the drummer boy are all remarkable, but Jesus is not. I have never seen one.

This column is not a bash Google blast. Instead, it’s a word of concern about the current tendency to secularize our entire culture.For centuries, babies born in Bethlehem’s stables have been the central focus of Christmas. , people all over the world stopped to pay special tribute to Jesus and thank God that He chose to be part of us.

If that’s what Christmas still means to you, you’re part of a dwindling minority.

Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of Anna Street Church, 2310 Anna Street, Amarillo, Texas. Contact him at [email protected] or get his books and magazines at www.christianappeal.com. His column has been on the Faith page for over 30 years.

