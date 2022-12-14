As the New Year approaches, these technological advancements are driving government trends





In almost every field, technological advances are progressing at a breakneck pace. Governments are at the forefront of this innovation as funders, testbeds and sponsors of emerging technologies.

Scott Buchholz, Chief Technology Officer of Deloitte’s Government and Technology Division, said the report, now in its 14th year, looks at the current market and considers where innovations intersect and collide with other technologies. He said he was looking to the horizon. For example, technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are forcing organizations to rethink their mainframes to keep up.

It’s one of those things you always discover when you look at new technologies and governments.

That said, local government advances are sometimes hard to come by. is. Innovation doesn’t work that way.

Buchholz said that when operating in an environment where failure is not an option, experimentation is equally unacceptable. Unfortunately, governments often get more value than other organizations, even if they don’t.

Given these and other constraints in the public sector, Buchholz argues that if championed by courageous individuals, or if governments are open enough to embrace innovation, but constrained enough that it is comfortable. Adoption of technological advances is most often successful at the local level when zone.

To that end, Deloitte’s analysis outlines seven technology-related trends that are having a significant impact on local governments. Be open to AI and automation. Advances in multi-cloud systems. Rethinking the workforce through digitization. blockchain; modernization of the mainframe; And the fusion of the physical and digital worlds.

The pandemic has forced governments to adopt online systems. And since then, digitization has become the norm. Virtual reality in particular provides an opportunity for governments to better train their employees. But there are hurdles to overcome, Buchholz said. That is, overcoming personal prejudices.

AI is another area that requires a slight shift in perspective.

The problem is that the standards we set for AI are perfect, continued Buchholz. Computers are programmed to interact like humans, so we should treat them more like humans than calculators. This means setting parameters and controls to make sure everything is done right. AI should be considered a really smart colleague, as opposed to an infallible oracle.

Tying together various cloud-based systems that an organization subscribes to is another trend of technological advancement highlighted by the analysis.

Whether you realize it or not, every organization has multiple cloud providers. Everyone has a half-dozen, not one, two, or three, he continues, Buchholtz. Managing all of this is becoming a very difficult problem.

The adoption and implementation of blockchain technology is the fifth trend listed in Deloitte’s analysis.

As a user, governments can deploy blockchain-powered solutions to automate and redesign processes with other organizations within and outside government, regardless of whether there is a monetary exchange, the statement on analysis states. increase. As regulators, governments can articulate policies and regulations to support national innovation. Focus on your promise. Blockchain represents an opportunity to enable, redesign, and automate inter- and inter-organizational transactions.

To support these advances, governments are working to upgrade their mainframes, said Buchholtz, noting the significant advances that have been made in recent years.

The final trend listed is the balance between staying safe and seizing new opportunities, the statement said. Responsible for enacting certain regulations.

Thoughtful and sensible policies are very important. Because, as I tell people, it can be inconvenient if my website doesn’t work. But if my autonomous drone crashes, it could be worse than that, Buchholtz said.

