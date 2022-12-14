See where cloud gaming can be found in Google Search





Did you know that you can launch cloud games directly from Google Search? This is a feature that has been around for a while and one that Google has improved over time. This week, the company prominently highlighted the feature on social media while ignoring the elephants in Stadia’s Imminent Death Room.

Back in August of this year, Google Search started showing cloud gaming services in knowledge panels for various games. Services on display included Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and of course Google Stadia. Clicking the play button in search opens the game directly on the service of your choice.

Nothing has really changed since then, except that Google now shows this shortcut more commonly, as you can see below. However, it’s worth noting that GeForce Now hasn’t appeared in many games yet.

It’s not clear why Google suddenly showed off this feature on Twitter, but the timing is certainly not ideal.

Now the clock is ticking for Stadia, Google’s own cloud gaming service. The platform first launched in late 2019 and has grown to support hundreds of games in three years, but it has been confirmed that it will be shutting down on January 18, 2023.

Emphasizing this search feature certainly feels a little insensitive given its context. not.

No console? No problem. Now you can use Google to instantly find and launch video games in the cloud. Available in English in the US and available on mobile and desktop. pic.twitter.com/Zpj5DVBCkD

— Google (@Google) December 13, 2022

Cloud Gaming Details:

