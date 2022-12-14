22 in review: Amy Novogratz





Amy Novogratz and Mike Verings

Novogratz and Velings co-found Aqua-Spark to accelerate investment in innovative companies in the aquaculture sector

For us, it feels like things are starting to heat up on all levels with investors joining the fund and growing interest in the space as a whole. It’s not a fruitful time yet for fundraising unless a company has a good solution and its unique solution.In fact many people want to get around the table. I think it’s starting to feel like a really unique opportunity for investors.

There has been a lot of interest and a lot of people attending the event over the last two years, but there hasn’t been a lot of action, but I think action is finally starting to happen in terms of the real investment dollars moving. Into the space she adds.

According to Novogratz, most of the new entrants are family offices attracted by the positive impact on food security and ocean health that aquaculture investments can offer, and opportunities for digitalization and innovation. An understanding venture investor.

The opportunities around seafood transformation are becoming clearer as the track record grows and people begin to understand what investing in the aquaculture supply chain means. Only a few years ago, there was a real lack of awareness about the aquaculture supply chain, and examples of successful startups in the field were not widely known, but that is starting to change. Ultimately, she observes, there are examples of late-stage companies working on sustainable aquaculture solutions at scale.

Kalista’s FeedKind component

Feed ingredients company Calysta made big strides in its single-cell protein portfolio this year © Calysta

As Novogratz points out, many start-ups are now effectively scaling up, pointing to the launch of Calystas’ commercial-scale single-cell protein facility in China and its eFishery. round in the summer.

Everything is a little more specific, and this whets investors’ appetites to another level, she explains.

But it took decades before the right technology was not only developed, but accessible enough for major players to start adopting it.

In terms of feed ingredients, technology and new farming systems, it is finally time to introduce new products to the market. Now that we have access to technology, data and input, we can start demanding different practices. Frameworks are powerful, he argues Novogratz.

Not only does this lead to more investment in space, but we are starting to see how the big picture will begin to develop. But now, with accelerated technology adoption, data-driven scaling of production, effective traceability solutions in the marketplace, and new feed ingredients that are starting to scale, these can be plugged in. We combine solutions to set changing standards across your supply chain. 2023 should provide an example of the adoption of more sustainable practices across the industry,” he adds Novogratz.

We haven’t seen any magic change, but it feels like we’re starting to see real market demand for things like traceability, sustainable practices, and ESG.

Amy Novogratz, co-founder of Aqua-Spark Concerns

While generally very positive about Aqua-Spark’s recent development, Novogratz said there are significant challenges, both new and ongoing, that need to be overcome.

You can’t talk about the years without mentioning them. [plans for the] The Norwegian salmon tax and its implications for investors lead to risk appetite. Investors generally do not see aquaculture as their space. They like to know and understand space, so when something like this happens, it seems abrupt to them, but it just confirms that they don’t understand this space, so There will be a pause, she points out.

She also notes that despite many successes, given the size of the aquaculture industry and the room to improve it, innovation is still needed to sustainably increase production as the world’s population grows. He points out that it means just scratching the surface of what is needed. You have to help nourish it.

Salmon swimming in a land-based aquaculture system

Aquaspark plans to make 6-8 new investments from its main fund next year © Salmon Evolution

We still need a huge amount of money to get these into orbit. It’s incredible that Calysta now has its first commercial scale facility, but given the amount of fishmeal it needs to replace and the amount of feed it needs to produce, it can produce more than five times as much. We have firm plans for the following facilities: We hoped it would take more companies and more production to grow aquaculture production in a way. She observes that it is not actually happening.

looking to the future

As the year draws to a close, Novogratz looks forward to Aqua-Spark completing a number of investments in the coming months and launching a subsidiary fund focused on investing in aquaculture in Africa.

We were cautious about restructuring the team as there was some backlog and fundraising was taking a breather, but we are now in a good position in terms of funding organization and size. So back on track, he plans to make 6-8 new investments in the main fund alone. He also hopes to officially launch his Africa fund in early 2023.

*While Hatch is part of Aqua-Spark’s investment portfolio, The Fish Site retains editorial independence.

Senior Editor at The Fish Site

Rob Fletcher has been writing about aquaculture since 2007 as a Fish Farmer, Fish Farming Expert and editor for The Fish Site. He has an MA in History from the University of Edinburgh and an MA in Sustainable Aquaculture from the University of St Andrews. He currently lives and works in Scotland.

