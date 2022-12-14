Omnicom Brings Google’s Marketing Consulting Firm TRKKN to Oceania





Australia welcomed TRKKN, an analytics, ad tech and cloud consultancy focused on the new Google platform.

Global media and marketing giant Omnicom has launched a subsidiary, TRKKN, in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The launch of A/NZ, Google’s marketing and cloud specialist headquartered in Germany, is part of a broader global expansion and will be led locally by newly appointed Managing Director Gavin Lockhart.

A/NZ Group CEO Peter Hogan said that as Omnicom navigates new horizons in the media landscape, data and technology are the mainstays in meeting the evolving demands of clients and the customers they want to interact with. says there is. As customers increasingly focus on the power of data, regulation, data security, and protecting consumer privacy, all become part of the marketing capabilities vocabulary.

Founded in 2008 by former Google employees and acquired by Omnicom in 2015, TRKKN (rebranded from Trekken as part of its international expansion) is built on artificial intelligence, machine learning and Google Cloud. automation and privacy solutions.

Local teams are supported by 180 global certified experts.

This integration of marketing, advertising, and cloud technology under one brand allows us to provide more streamlined consulting, meet the changing demands of advertisers, develop end-to-end marketing solutions, and leverage our expertise. You can realize ROI by leveraging our global network. Joined by Philip Forrest, Head of Data and Cloud Technology at A/NZ, and Ben Whall, Head of Advertising Technology, Lockhart said of his client:

The new local operations will cover Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, while internationally TRKKN, currently Europe’s second largest Google Marketing (GMP) and Google Cloud (GCP) partner, will continue to expand to other Asia Pacific locations. regions, North America, the Middle East and Europe, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, UAE, and the United States in the coming weeks. A second wave of expansions is expected in the months ahead.

This expansion reflects two concurrent trajectories in today’s global marketplace: the growing scope and scale of brands’ relationships with Google, and changing forms of agency and client engagement. With Google’s marketing stack, more clients are adopting in-house or hybrid media solutions for greater independence.

Adamski continues: Our challenge is to solve both realities. This means ensuring the global best practices that enable Google’s efficiency and effectiveness, and making these solutions available in today’s more fluid agency-client relationship. The global reach of his TRKKN while maintaining its status as an independent provider can solve this challenge.

