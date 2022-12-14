Tech
Connect Bettermode to Google Sheets integration in 2 minutes
Deleted collection
Triggered when an existing collection is deleted.
Member removed
Triggered when an existing member is removed or leaves the community.
Post deleted
Triggered when an existing post is deleted.
space removed
Triggered when an existing space is deleted.
Member removed from space
Triggered when a member leaves a space.
new collection
Triggered when a new collection is created.
new member
Triggered when a new member joins the community.
new post
Triggered when a new post is created.
better fashion
Triggered when a new space is created.
instant
trigger
better fashion
Triggered when a member joins or is added to a space.
instant
trigger
better fashion
Find valid spaces according to the selected post type.
schedule
trigger
better fashion
Triggered when an existing member is updated.
instant
trigger
better fashion
Triggered when an existing post is updated.
instant
trigger
better fashion
Triggered when an existing space is updated.
instant
trigger
better fashion
Assign badges to community members.
schedule
action
better fashion
Invite members to your community.
schedule
action
better fashion
Create a new post in your space.
schedule
action
better fashion
Remove members from a community.
schedule
action
better fashion
Remove members from a space.
schedule
action
better fashion
Revoke badges from community members.
schedule
action
better fashion
Send private messages to community members.
schedule
action
better fashion
Create a new space within your network.
schedule
action
better fashion
Add the selected member to the space.
schedule
action
better fashion
Update member information.
schedule
action
better fashion
Run analytical queries
schedule
action
better fashion
Checks if a member is part of a particular space.
schedule
action
better fashion
Search for a specific member.
schedule
action
better fashion
Search for posts within the community.
schedule
action
better fashion
Search for spaces in your network.
schedule
action
better fashion
Search for posts within the community.
schedule
action
better fashion
Search for spaces in your network.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet.
instant
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when creating a new spreadsheet.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet.
instant
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Triggered when a new worksheet is created in Spreadsheet.
schedule
trigger
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new column in a specific spreadsheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new row in a specific spreadsheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Creates one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a new worksheet by copying an existing worksheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create an empty spreadsheet or duplicate an existing spreadsheet. Optionally specify a header.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Create a blank worksheet with a title. Optionally specify a header.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Deletes the contents of a specific spreadsheet row. Deleted rows appear as blank rows in the spreadsheet. Please use with caution.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Format rows in a specific spreadsheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Update a specific spreadsheet row.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Update one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Finds a large number (up to 500 rows) of matching columns and values.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Search for worksheets by title.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Returns many rows (up to 500 rows) as a single JSON value and flat rows (line items).
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Find rows by column and value. Returns the entire line if found.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Find or create a specific search worksheet.
schedule
action
Google Spreadsheet
Find or create a specific lookup row.
schedule
action
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
