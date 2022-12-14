Connect Bettermode to Google Sheets integration in 2 minutes





Deleted collection

Triggered when an existing collection is deleted.

Member removed

Triggered when an existing member is removed or leaves the community.

Post deleted

Triggered when an existing post is deleted.

space removed

Triggered when an existing space is deleted.

Member removed from space

Triggered when a member leaves a space.

new collection

Triggered when a new collection is created.

new member

Triggered when a new member joins the community.

new post

Triggered when a new post is created.

Triggered when a new space is created.

instant

trigger

Triggered when a member joins or is added to a space.

instant

trigger

Find valid spaces according to the selected post type.

schedule

trigger

Triggered when an existing member is updated.

instant

trigger

Triggered when an existing post is updated.

instant

trigger

Triggered when an existing space is updated.

instant

trigger

Assign badges to community members.

schedule

action

Invite members to your community.

schedule

action

Create a new post in your space.

schedule

action

Remove members from a community.

schedule

action

Remove members from a space.

schedule

action

Revoke badges from community members.

schedule

action

Send private messages to community members.

schedule

action

Create a new space within your network.

schedule

action

Add the selected member to the space.

schedule

action

Update member information.

schedule

action

Run analytical queries

schedule

action

Checks if a member is part of a particular space.

schedule

action

Search for a specific member.

schedule

action

Search for posts within the community.

schedule

action

Search for spaces in your network.

schedule

action

Search for posts within the community.

schedule

action

Search for spaces in your network.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added to the bottom of the spreadsheet.

instant

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when creating a new spreadsheet.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet – works best with Team Drives.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new row is added or changed in the spreadsheet.

instant

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Triggered when a new worksheet is created in Spreadsheet.

schedule

trigger

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new column in a specific spreadsheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new row in a specific spreadsheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Creates one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a new worksheet by copying an existing worksheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create an empty spreadsheet or duplicate an existing spreadsheet. Optionally specify a header.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Create a blank worksheet with a title. Optionally specify a header.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Deletes the contents of a specific spreadsheet row. Deleted rows appear as blank rows in the spreadsheet. Please use with caution.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Format rows in a specific spreadsheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Update a specific spreadsheet row.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Update one or more new rows in a given spreadsheet (with line item support).

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Finds a large number (up to 500 rows) of matching columns and values.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Search for worksheets by title.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Returns many rows (up to 500 rows) as a single JSON value and flat rows (line items).

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Find rows by column and value. Returns the entire line if found.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Find or create a specific search worksheet.

schedule

action

Google Spreadsheet

Find or create a specific lookup row.

schedule

action

