Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks team to secure the modern workforce





Enterprises can now secure access to any application from any device with the industry’s most comprehensive Zero Trust Network Access 2.0.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where work is an activity, not a place, organizations must connect their distributed workforce without compromising security and user experience. there is. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the integration of Google Cloud’s BeyondCorp Enterprise and Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access for SaaS, cloud or -on-premises- managed or unmanaged from your device.

Built on the backbone of the Google Cloud network, this comprehensive, cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 solution enables all users to work securely from anywhere, regardless of device type. With Prisma Access, customers get her superior ZTNA 2.0 security for all their devices, branch offices and applications. BeyondCorp Enterprise Essentials enables secure access to applications and resources on unmanaged devices. Automatically detect and remediate threats to users, applications, or corporate data by combining threat intelligence and machine learning (ML). All of this is made possible by Google Cloud’s superior performance, global reach, and low-latency connectivity.

“Traditional VPN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 1.0 solutions provide too broad user access, lack continuous security inspections, and put cloud-first and hybrid organizations at risk.” said Kumar Ramchandran, Senior Vice President of Products, Palo Alto Networks. “ZTNA 2.0 by Palo Alto Networks secures the modern hybrid enterprise. This partnership allows organizations to combine Palo Alto Networks security expertise with the performance, scale, and reliability provided by Google Cloud’s global network.” can benefit from.”

“By combining Prisma Access and BeyondCorp, customers can leverage the innovation, scale and trusted cloud infrastructure of Google Cloud to seamlessly access zero trust security solutions built for today’s workforce. Google Cloud: “At Google Cloud, we continue to deliver unique solutions with our customers’ needs in mind, bringing innovation from across the ecosystem of Google and our partners to Google’s unique scale and depth of experience.” We put it all together in a backed, easy-to-use product.”

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform transforms networking and security to enable true Zero Trust, supporting both managed and unmanaged devices while providing consistent protection across the enterprise. The industry’s only ZTNA 2.0 solution provides deep and continuous inspection of all application traffic, even for authorized connections, to prevent all threats, including zero-day threats, and enables data centers, branch offices, and secure access for mobile users. Prisma Access is built on Google’s global backbone to protect your enterprise at cloud scale.

BeyondCorp Enterprise builds on Google’s years of Zero Trust experience to seamlessly provide access to applications, cloud resources, and private data hosted on Google Cloud, third-party clouds, or on-premises. provide a secure experience for your organization. BeyondCorp Enterprise leverages Chrome to provide a secure enterprise browsing solution with no agents installed on devices, providing a simple and secure Zero Trust approach to unmanaged devices.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, is shaping a cloud-centric future with technology that transforms how people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be your cybersecurity partner of choice to protect our digital lives. We help address the world’s greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that captures the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation and orchestration. By providing an integrated platform and powering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where every day is safer and more secure than before. For more information, please visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the introduction and progress of our products, the provision of our services, and the benefits our customers will receive from the provision of our products and services. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisioned by such forward-looking statements. I have. In our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we identify key risks and uncertainties affecting our results of operations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and forward-looking statements are provided to reflect events occurring or circumstances existing after the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update the description. what they are made of.

