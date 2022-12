High on Life flies into space with a toilet gun and a bounty

A toilet paper universe-themed game has stoked industry watchers.

With the help of the co-creators of Rick and Morty, the new space game High On Life launched today (December 13th) on Steam and Xbox Series X. $59.99 for S and Xbox One. The game has already received rave reviews despite the adult content. It has a 9 out of 10 star rating on Steam and is also featured by big gaming sites like our sister site PC Gamer (opens in new tab).

Squanch Games co-founder and CEO Justin Roiland said in an email: He was previously the co-creator and voice actor for the space-themed sitcom Rick and Morty.

You can watch a swear-free trailer for the game below, but we recommend that only minors and older children watch it. Please note that High on Life’s ESRB rating is for adults (recommended for ages 17+) due to , gore, gore, drug use, strong language, crude humor, and other reasons.

The first-person shooter takes a bounty hunter across space in locations such as jungle worlds and cities within asteroids.

“Alien weirdos” and “dangerous local wildlife” are everywhere. But Squanch says that “your gun speaks,” meaning that guns are literally sentient and have incredible character voices, so you have the tools to deal with them. reassure us.

A spokesperson for Squanch Games said in a statement: “High On Life follows the ill-fated adventures of a reluctant high school graduate who becomes Earth’s last hope after an alien invasion.

“These interstellar creeps are constantly searching for their next intoxicating experience. Unfortunately, they’ve discovered that humans provide an exquisite uplifting…harvest.”

This isn’t the first time Squanch has ventured into space. Past titles include Trover Saves the Universe (opens in new tab) and Dr. Splorchy Presents: Space Heroes (opens in new tab).

Elizabeth Howell is co-author of Why Am I Taller (opens in new tab)? (ECW Press, 2022, co-authored with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book on space medicine.

