Europastry’s Baking the Future Class of 2023 focuses on reducing sugar, extending shelf life and other innovative technologies





For the 2023 program, Baking the Future welcomed four of the submissions from 11 countries around the world. In other words, sustainability. health; enhancing the consumer experience; and technology aimed at improving production without compromising quality.

DouxMatok (Israel) is committed to improving nutrition with sugar reduction solutions. We create solutions that address consumers’ dual preferences for a classy experience and healthier food.

Ajinomatrix (Belgium) has digitized the measurement of taste and smell with artificial intelligence (AI). Today, AI is an essential tool for food companies to get the data they need to make accurate and fast decisions.

AgroSingularity (Spain) develops sustainable plant-based fibers that extend the shelf life of bread. Additionally, its technology allows it to maintain the nutritional and functional attributes of the original plant of the ingredient.

Finally, Sacha Inchi (Colombia) focuses on creating superfood products using innovative crops and ancient grains found in Latin America.

Open Innovation Model Photo: GettyImages

The aim of Baking the Future is to build an open innovation model for Europastry.

Europastry International Marketing Manager Ana Thielen said:

The second cohort of Europastrys Baking the Future program will receive six months of tutoring, advice and business development.

They will also have access to Europastrys resources, including a workspace and R&D&I department to develop and test the viability of their products on the market, in addition to mentoring sessions with teams from Cereal, Google and Eatable Adventures.

Making a big impact Photo: GettyImages

Barcelona-based Cereal is Europastry’s main R&D center, founded in 2016, with a team of bakers, confectioners, engineers, chemists and nutritionists to meet the demands and new trends emerging in the market. working for Europastry’s R&D team launches 400 new products and develops over 1,000 projects annually thanks to an R&D investment of over 90 million.

Eatable Adventures is a recognized FoodTech accelerator in Europe and Latin America, launching over 25 corporate programs and mentoring over 2,200 startups on four continents each year.

In 2021, Eatable will launch a 50 million fund to invest in disruptive early-stage startups in Europe and Latin America that promise relevant impacts in the agri-food value chain.

With Baking the Future, Jos Luis Cabaero, Founder and CEO of Eatable Adventures, has brought entrepreneurs from around the world to Cereal to meet the bakery sector’s current challenges.

We are confident that thanks to the cooperation of Europasty and its I&D team, these start-ups will be able to develop innovative solutions, have a major impact on the sector and reach a global scale.

After the six-month Baking the Future program, four startups will be given the opportunity to present their projects to a network of private investors.

A family business, Europastry specializes in frozen bakery, while honoring and respecting the traditions of artisanal baking. Today, the bakery maker employs more than 5,000 bakers and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 22 production plants and 33 sales offices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakeryandsnacks.com/Article/2022/12/14/europastry-s-baking-the-future-class-of-2023-to-focus-on-sugar-reduction-extending-shelf-life-and-other-innovative-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos