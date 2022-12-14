Middle East innovation poised to be a major driver of global travel in the next 25 years





New travel ideas being spawned in places like Abu Dhabi and Dubai today could be explored across the rest of the African continent and across the world in the not too distant future if innovators in the region absorb lessons from other tech hubs. It can be a bridge to

Selene Brophy

US start-ups are honing the process of failing fast and learning through minimally viable product adaptations, lessons learned that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) funding ecosystem should leverage. increase.

At the Skift Global Forum East in Dubai on Wednesday, discussions were held on the region’s ability to champion travel technology and innovation.

Skift Senior Hospitality Editor Sean o’Neill joins Charaf El Mansouri, Co-Founder and CEO of Dharma, Fares Alaboud, Head of Product at Gathern, and Chris Hemmeter, Partner at Thayer Ventures, to explore travel tech startups in the region. We have uncovered the pitfalls and opportunities of

Panelists shared how Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the San Francisco and Valley equivalents of the MENA region, see strong innovation in the business travel and alternative accommodation categories.

“There is an opportunity to be a bridge to what is happening in the region and on the African continent, which is very interesting on many levels of fintech, not just travel tech,” said Hemmeter, referring to the region. “is a dynamic growth engine for travel over the next 25 to 30 years.”

Thayer Ventures partners with entrepreneurs to create, develop and build technology companies that revolutionize the travel and transportation industry.

He pointed out that the startup is trying to do something else besides giving a twist to the world’s biggest industry, travel.

Long-term growth in the region was also a key factor, as was primarily the domestic and regional markets.

“Saudi Arabia is aiming for tourism (gross domestic product) to account for 10% of its GDP by 2030, which is very exciting, with over 90% of all tourism in the Kingdom coming from local and regional is,” said Alaboud, head of product at Gathern.

As the largest accommodation provider, which is effectively Airbnb in Saudi Arabia, Garthen has overcome certain challenges in building the peer-to-peer market.

Alaboud said educating hosts and persuading them one-on-one is not uncommon as hotels set out to increase adoption in the market.

He said diversity is still essential, as is dynamic supply, as in Europe and the United States, and support from within the region will increase awareness and grow the product.

El Mansouri, who founded Dharma with niche passion-based itineraries as a solution to the high audience acquisition costs faced by online travel agencies, said the company returned to Morocco in 2019 to grow its business. rice field.

The region was “at the time the only one in the world doing a 50-year review on tourism,” he said.

“I was welcomed to MOBA and its start-up program Hub 71 Abu Dhabi in November 2020 and have been here ever since.”

He also recognized that the region has a competitive advantage in seasonality to establish itself in the field of wellness tourism.

When it comes to venture capital, whether it’s software services, platforms, or marketplaces, business-to-business is a very different value proposition that can truly be analyzed for return on investment, Hemeter said.

When it comes to healthy startup funding, Hemmerter credits Dharma and Gathan as “two extraordinary examples.”

If the region is serious about cooperation, it needs to involve local investors, not just from the region, but from around the world.

“One of the unique things about Silicon Valley, oddly enough, is that failure is mostly celebrated, so it will be interesting to see if this kind of ecosystem is promoted here.” added Hemmeter.

Finally, O’Neill wanted to know what the key pointers were for someone secretly dreaming of building a startup.

Mr Hemmeter said: It’s not just a matter of his first nine months. ” “

