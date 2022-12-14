Google won’t launch ChatGPT rival due to reputational risk





With the launch of ChatGPT, some have speculated that AI chatbots could soon take over traditional search engines. But Google executives say the technology is still immature to put in front of users due to chatbots’ bias, harmfulness and tendency to simply fabricate information.

According to a CNBC report, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Google’s head of AI Jeff Dean spoke about the rise of ChatGPT at a recent company all-hands meeting. An employee asked if the launch of the bot, created by He OpenAI, a company with deep ties to Google rival Microsoft, represented a missed opportunity for the search giant. Pichai and Dean reportedly believe that Google’s AI language model is as capable as his OpenAI, but the reputational risks posed by the technology make the company move more conservatively than smaller startups. I replied that I needed it.

We want to incorporate these things into real products.

We want to bring these into real products, into products that make language models more prominent, rather than the hideaways we’ve been using,” said Dean. But getting this right is very important. Pichai added that Google will need to strike a balance as he has many plans for AI language capabilities in 2023 and this is an area that needs to be tackled boldly and responsibly. I was.

Google has developed a number of Large AI Language Models (LLMs) that have feature parity with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. These include BERT, MUM, and LaMDA. All of these are used to improve Google’s search engine. However, such improvements are subtle and focused on parsing user queries to better understand user intent. According to Google, MUM understands when, for example, a search suggests a user is in a personal crisis, and directs these individuals to helplines or information from groups like Samaritans. helps. Google also launched apps such as his AI Test Kitchen to give users a taste of his AI chatbot technology, but has restricted user interaction in various ways.

OpenAI was also previously relatively cautious about developing LLM technology, but changed course with the launch of ChatGPT and opened access to the public. The result has been a barrage of lucrative publicity and hype for OpenAI, despite the enormous costs OpenAI spends to keep the system at its disposal.

LLMs like ChatGPT show amazing flexibility in generating language, but they also have well-known problems. They amplify social biases found in training data, often denigrating women and people of color. They are easily fooled (users have found that they can circumvent ChatGPT’s safety guidelines, which are supposed to discourage them from providing dangerous information, so they are simply bad AI). ). And perhaps most relevant to Google, it regularly provides false or misleading information in response to queries. Users have found ChatGPT to lie about various issues. They range from fabricating historical and biographical data to justifying false and dangerous claims, such as telling users that crushed porcelain can be added to breast milk to support an infant’s digestive system.

At Google’s all-hands meeting, Dean acknowledged many of these challenges. As you can imagine, factuality issues are very important for applications like search, and bias, toxicity and safety issues are also top priorities for other applications.He said AI chatbots can build stuff […] If they’re not really sure about something, they’ll just tell you, elephants, as you know, are the animals that lay the biggest eggs.

The launch of ChatGPT sparked renewed debate about the potential of chatbots to replace traditional search engines, an issue that has long been debated and sometimes controversial at Google.AI Research Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell were fired from Google after publishing a paper outlining the technical and ethical issues associated with LLM (the same issues Pichai and Dean are currently explaining to staff). is). Last May, four Google researchers investigated the same AI problem in search and detailed a number of potential problems. As the researchers pointed out in their paper, one of the biggest problems is that LLMs have a poor understanding of the world, are prone to hallucinations, and, crucially, refer to supplementary documents in the corpus. the inability to justify a statement. Overtrained.

It would be a mistake to count on anything important now.

Of course, there are ways to mitigate these problems. Rival tech companies must be calculating whether it’s worth launching an AI-powered search engine, even a dodgy search engine, to steal Google’s march. After all, if you’re new to the scene, reputational damage isn’t so much of an issue.

On the part of OpenAI itself, it seems to be trying to keep expectations low. As CEO Sam Altman tweeted recently, ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but enough to give the misleading impression that it’s good at some things. It is wrong to rely on This is a progress preview. Robustness and veracity have a lot to do.

