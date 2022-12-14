UK tech start-ups call to rethink cuts in R&D spending that punish innovation





A dozen major UK start-ups have appealed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reconsider proposed R&D tax credit cuts, a move that would penalize innovative companies and become a key objective of technology groups It claims to undermine Britain’s status as a land.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt reshaped the government’s R&D tax credit system in a statement in the fall, cutting rebates available to small businesses and reducing fraudulent claims while increasing deductions for large businesses.

However, the measure, which will take effect on 1 April 2023, will help early-stage UK firms involved in expensive deep technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotech and climate technology, at a time when start-ups are struggling to raise capital. effectively reduce support for technology companies. of a slowdown in venture capital funding.

The founders of self-driving startup Wayve, artificial meat maker Hoxton Farms, and genomic medicine group Ocher Bio are among the 13 companies that joined forces with Sunak, Hunt, and other ministers to put pressure on them.

In a letter sent on Friday and seen by the Financial Times, the companies claim the change amounts to a billion dollar cut in the UK’s most promising and innovative companies.

Alex Kendall, co-founder and CEO of Wayve, has seen a very strong rhetoric that the government is pushing innovation, and he sees the perfect environment if you want to come to the UK and start a company. I urge you to become one. Letter with technology investor Form Ventures. [This] It feels like a U-turn in that rhetoric and that strategy, which is disappointing to see.

As a loss-making startup, Kendall said Wayve received a 33% rebate on R&D costs. Most of his $260 million the company has raised since 2017 has been spent on his R&D, leaving him with very pressing and unexpected tax obligations, Kendall said. added.

Ocher Bio, a company developing treatments for liver disease, received a $1 million tax credit last year, but its business has since tripled. He was expected to receive about $3 million in 2023 and 2024, according to the company’s co-founder and CEO Jack OMeara, but that figure is halved under the new measures. will be reduced to

If [the scheme is] A sudden exit would force us to go out to raise money prematurely, OMoara said. is.

Venture capitalists have refrained from investing in privately held tech companies this year on fears of high inflation, rising interest rates and a civil war in Ukraine. This has forced start-ups to cut staff by cutting costs and laying off staff in order to sustain existing funding longer.

UK companies have claimed $6.6 billion in tax relief support for R&D over 2020-21, down 6% from the previous year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that the Treasury Department’s changes to R&D bailouts will save $1.3 billion annually from 2027 to 2028.

Treasury Chief Financial Officer Victoria Atkins told the House of Commons in November that 200-300 million of that would be fraud and error reductions.

In recent weeks, the tech company has met with senior ministers, including Atkins and Oliver Dowden, the prime minister of the Duchy of Lancaster, to make their case.

In a subsequent letter seen by the FT, Dowden told Ocher Bio’s OMeara that the government would assess how best to support high-quality R&D-intensive SMEs.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The scheme is very important for R&D-intensive SMEs that have the potential to expand rapidly, said Antony Walker, deputy chief executive of technology industry trade body TechUK. increase. Let’s finesse the scheme instead of just cutting it.

