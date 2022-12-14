US lawmakers unveil new bill to ban TikTok





Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday introduced a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese social media app TikTok in the United States.

Laws named China Communist Party Law Internet Surveillance, Repressive Censorship and Influence, and Avoiding National Threats to Algorithm Learning will block all transactions from Chinese and Russian-influenced social media companies, Rubios Affairs said. place said. publication.

The bill, also sponsored by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamurti, would protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries specifically calling out TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance. It says it will. Spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship.

In a statement, Rubio said the federal government has yet to take any meaningful action to protect American users from the TikTok threat. This is not a creative video, it’s about an app that collects data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day.

However, TikTok is adamantly contesting the proposed bill.

Rather than urging the government to end its national security review of TikTok, some lawmakers have decided to push for a politically motivated ban that does nothing to advance U.S. national security. is troubling, a TikTok spokesperson and Reuters reported. The spokesperson added that TikTok will continue to brief members of Congress on its plans to further secure the platform in the US, which is already well underway.

Tendency to ban TikTok

Since booming during the pandemic, TikTok has come under heavy scrutiny in the United States after the Trump administration’s unsuccessful attempt to ban the Chinese social media app in July 2020.

TikTok responded to the order by claiming it was motivated by President Trump’s efforts to boost support for re-election through protectionist trade policies, and that the measure was rescinded when the Biden administration took office. It opposed these efforts by filing two lawsuits.

But since then, TikTok’s influence and its 100 million American users have come under greater scrutiny. A Republican commissioner on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in June that TikTok was banned from the iPhone and Android app stores after Buzzfeed News discovered that ByteDance had repeatedly accessed non-public data about U.S. TikTok users. argued that it should.

At a hearing held last month, FBI Director Chris Rapp warned that TikTok’s activity in the United States raises national security concerns, and that the Chinese government has threatened millions of people using TikTok. Alabama and Utah also joined other states on Monday, citing national security concerns. Banned use of TikTok on government devices and computer networks.

The U.S. government’s Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and TikTok have been in talks for months to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok’s U.S. users, with little to no success. did not. If no agreement is reached, there is a risk that the US government will take action against her TikTok and ban it from the US market.

Our new Weekly Impact Report newsletter examines how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives. Subscribe here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/12/14/us-lawmakers-unveil-bipartisan-bid-ban-tiktok-fears-china-using-app-spy-americans-censor-content/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos