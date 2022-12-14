16 tech leaders share why (and how) they encourage developers to do side projects





When a company recruits talented new team members, it primarily has the company’s needs and objectives in mind. However, it is wise to also focus on fostering the personal and professional growth of your team members. Not only does it lead to happier and more engaged employees, but it also pays dividends to the company for leveraging the creativity, perspectives, and unique skills of every team member.

According to many experienced technical leaders, one way to encourage developer creativity and growth is to support side projects. Below, her 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council share why they encourage developers to do side projects and how they support these efforts.

1. Boost your productivity

We encourage developers to create side projects as long as they don’t interfere with delivery schedules and expected performance. The truth is that this is a labor market, especially with a large global tech skills gap and high demand for tech skills.Most young developers enjoy working on multiple projects and I believe they are more productive that way! – Dr. Samuel Mbonnu, Tangerine Africa

2. Show and build passion for your work

We don’t even hire senior developers without a side job. Technically, it’s the only proof of a genuine passion for software development.If someone is really passionate about it, they’ve tried something outside of the university environment or their day job. We encourage them and make that side project part of our mainline product Give them the opportunity so they can watch their baby grow and enjoy their contribution. – Arash Aglala, Flexrule

3. Supports continuous learning

I love it when developers have side projects! It shows that they are passionate about their profession and are always learning new things. When interviewing developers, I always ask about side projects. Some of the best candidates I hired were people who had really cool side projects they were passionate about.-Aron Brand, CTERA

4. Gain a deeper understanding of customer needs

We hope more developers will show their ingenuity within our framework. We intentionally connect developers with support teams and clients. They recognize customer needs, gain deeper insight, and empower developers to create better, more effective solutions. You can then assess the developer’s creativity and initiative. -Henri Isenberg, Review Inc.

5. Side projects become the growth engine of the organization

Side projects are great because they are fun and a growth engine for the company. To quote Marty Kagan, the best single source of innovation is the engineer. Side projects are an important part of the DNA of any empowered product team. We dedicate time to unstructured work, host internal hackathons, showcase and celebrate side projects, and inspire more. – Maya Mandel, Helios

6. Can lead to innovation and paradigm shifts

Innovation is at the core of our corporate culture, and some of our greatest innovations come from the exposure and experience our employees gain throughout their lives. We support and encourage this because the resulting creativity, job satisfaction, and problem-solving skills have the potential to shift not only our operational paradigms, but our customers’ paradigms as well. -Neil Rampton, TIAG

7. Can lead to interesting and unexpected ideas

At our company, we reserve one week each quarter for developers to explore open-ended projects with the goal of improving our product. Interesting and unexpected ideas often emerge during these one-week sessions. We also run yearly themed hackathons where developers build products in groups (themes are often unrelated to the company). Ultimately, development work is a creative process. – Greg Thor, RoadFlex

8. Help developers explore new ideas and learn new technologies

I think side projects are a great way for developers to explore new ideas and learn new technologies. This creates collective thinking and new ideas outside the decision-making team, and in some cases these ideas become new features of our company. Support their efforts by giving them the time and resources to design, create, and test their projects. – Sean Toussi, Glo3D Inc.

9. Leads to deeper engagement and possibly new products and services

Working on side projects keeps developers engaged by allowing them to work on what they’re passionate about. Additionally, such side projects also help the company increase its product and service offerings. For this reason, we encourage every developer to spend 20% of his time working on something he’s passionate about and aligned with company values. – Somdip Dey, Nosh Technologies

10. Break the monotony and unlock new ideas

I encourage my team to have side projects. In my experience, small side projects break the monotony and help generate new ideas in the office. We support these efforts by encouraging teams to talk about their projects in our family channel on Slack. We often spend time sharing feedback and learning from each other. This is a great way to build trust with your team. -Thomas Griffin, Optin Monster

11. Challenge developers and help protect your company from surprise attacks

For non-core products, ask the developers to help. The reason is that we see him as having three perspectives. What do you think you need to do today to survive, what do you think you need to do tomorrow to thrive, and what do you think you should do to avoid confusion? The latter, he enlisted developer support for two projects, so developers can keep trying and reduce the risk of being caught off guard. – Blair Curry, Snibble Corp.

12. Provide opportunities for growth

We care deeply about how satisfied our developers are with their day-to-day tasks and opportunities for growth. Flexible scheduling and work-from-anywhere policies allow engineers to devote time to pet projects and side hustles without sacrificing sleep. The only condition is that they comply with the client’s non-compete obligations. It also covers conference and professional literature fees. – Konstantin Klyagin, Redwerk

13. You need to develop a creative mind

I have always encouraged developers to have side projects and learning experiences. These are people with creative minds and those minds need to be nurtured. One thing is clearly understood. That means you shouldn’t be working on side projects during working hours. If they choose to gig outside of their full-time job, I’m fine with that. Or, if you want to learn additional skills to build your knowledge base, we’ve arranged a sandbox environment for you. – Bhushan Parikh, Get Digital Velocity, LLC

14. Keep individuals sharp and help the company achieve its overall strategic goals

We have a mentorship program that connects developers with senior leaders in other parts of the business to support their growth in other areas and encourages them to continue learning with side projects if they have time. doing. The trick is to always make sure that personal growth serves the dual function of keeping them sharp while aligning with our strategic goals.-Louis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

15. Promote ambition and readiness for new challenges

Side projects are important to keep a developer’s mind ambitious and always ready for new challenges. These are a great way to test the waters with new ideas while maintaining the peace of mind of not quitting your primary full-time job.They develop new skills and provide creative outlets where our developers can take risks without fear of dire consequences. – Cristian Randieri, Intellisystem Technologies

16. Helps developers keep up with the latest tech trends and showcase their skills

We absolutely encourage developers to have side projects. We believe it helps them stay sharp and keep up with the latest technology trends. Plus, it’s a great way to show off your skills to the rest of your team. One way to support these efforts is to provide access to development servers and tools. —Andres Zunino, Zircon Tech

