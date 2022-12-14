Google Pixel could be the Samsung killer no one expected





Many have tried, but all have failed. This is the short story of an all-Chinese manufacturer setting its sights on Samsung completely dominating his Android smartphone market. South Korean conglomerates face stiff competition from Chinese rivals, especially in lucrative markets across Asia. However, Samsung adapted to the tough market environment and became stronger.

The past few years have seen Samsung revamp its entire lineup of devices. Many low-end lineups were aggregated. The Galaxy M series was the vanguard of that budget lineup. The Galaxy A series has become a full-fledged competitor in terms of specifications and price. Samsung flagships have always been in a different class. We’ve raised the bar even higher with our flagship smartphone.

There are several reasons why Chinese OEMs such as Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei and ZTE were able to grab market share first. They have chosen an aggressive pricing approach. These companies cut margins to gain market share or sold devices at a loss. This is a common approach taken by technology companies. We also spent a lot of money on marketing to generate as much buzz for the brand as possible.

This strategy worked to some extent, but there were changes in the market that perhaps even the manufacturers themselves could not have predicted. For example, the United States has always been a regulated market difficult for Chinese smartphone makers to enter. Just when it seemed like it might finally open up to them, the geopolitical tensions that resulted in the dropping of Banhammers on Huawei and ZTE made it clear the US wasn’t particularly happy. .

The United States is also urging Western countries and other allies to take a tougher stance against China. Constant rumors and discussions about these companies’ ties to the Chinese government, as well as concerns about data security, have turned people away. I don’t want

Their loss is Samsung’s gain. The company has used this opportunity to increase its market share, but there could still be an assassin out there with his sights set on Samsung’s market share. But it certainly can be a headache for Samsung.

Google’s Pixel series is slowly carving out its own niche. It requires a few things. When it comes to brand awareness, nothing is more universal than the Google brand. So even searching for something online is commonly called Google. The company uses it to run ads on YouTube that begin with “Did you know Google makes phones?”

Pixel is positioned as the perfect representation of an Android device. Software is at the heart of the user experience, and the obvious advantage here is that Google owns Android, so they can optimize the OS for their hardware. The company also builds its own chips for Pixel devices.

Admittedly, the Pixel series still has a long way to go before it can ship at volume parity with Samsung, let alone Samsung. Still, that’s not what makes the threat so powerful.Complacency is what kills the incumbent. Remember when the iPhone first came out, senior BlackBerry executives assumed no one would buy a phone without a keyboard, the former being one of the most popular devices in the world right now , the latter does not exist as a smartphone company.

This is a concern for Samsung, especially since it relies on Google for its Android operating system. If Pixel emerges as a strong competitor to Samsung, it could put pressure on its relationship with Google as well.

This market shift could make Google the Samsung killer that no one expected, especially if it expands its Pixel lineup in the next few years. There are already rumors that a foldable Pixel smartphone of his is in the works. Western customers who don’t want to buy phones from his OEM in China may come to see the Pixel as a viable alternative.

The decision could be as simple as someone buying a Pixel instead of a Samsung. If Samsung wants to maintain its dominant position, it must prepare for this eventuality.

