Japan and Holland restrict chip technology exports to China





Two allies have joined the US in its economic, geopolitical and now technological crusade against China. Japan and the Netherlands are reportedly restricting exports of chip-making technology to China at the request of Uncle Sam.

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to support the United States in its attempt to curb China’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg.

The export controls have not yet been formalized, but Bloomberg reported that Japan and the Netherlands will announce their decisions in the coming weeks. The development comes months after the White House began sweeping measures restricting the export of advanced chip designs to China and passed his CHIPS Act, which requires beneficiaries not to produce chips in China. will be done later.

For Japan and the Netherlands to formalize it would mark a triumphant barrage of semiconductor technology against China alongside the US. These three countries control nearly all of the underlying technologies used to manufacture advanced semiconductors.

For example, the US is the leader in chip design with 46% market share as of 2020. US companies are currently designing chips at the 3nm node and below, while China is nearly three generations behind with chips at the 14nm node.

China’s chip design efforts have not yielded the desired technological outcomes, prompting the industry to arrest Ding Wenwu, chief executive of the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, and at least three other executives involved. shaken from class corruption that led to Partnership with China’s state-owned semiconductor fund.

Details: US bans export of technology used in 3nm node chip production

Meanwhile, Japan-based Tokyo Electron and Advantest are each the largest customers in China, with Advantest accounting for 26% of the chip manufacturing equipment sales for the former and 27% for the latter for chip inspection equipment.

In addition, Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) of the Netherlands is the pioneer and sole proprietor of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) photolithography machines required for advanced chip manufacturing.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed talks with Japan and the Netherlands, saying, “I’m not going to get ahead of any announcements.” We are very pleased with the candor, content and intensity of the discussions taking place in a wide range of countries that share our concerns, and look forward to broad coalitions as we move forward. Coordination is a priority for us. I was working towards it.

Bloomberg added that senior US National Security Council official Tarun Chabra and Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Esteves visited the Netherlands in November. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond also recently met with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

In response, China filed a lawsuit against the United States and its export control efforts at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday. China has accused the United States, which is considering export restrictions in national security interests, for disrupting or threatening the stability of global industrial supply chains.

A few days ago, the WTO ruled against the United States, accusing the Donald Trump administration of violating global trade regulations by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

