Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Details: Free Gifts, Comfortable Lodges, Gameplay Changes – Fortnite Wiki Guide





Fortnite Chapter 4 will soak up the winter vibes at Winterfest 2022. Free in-game giveaways return with Cozy Lodge, Sergeant, in this latest Fortnite winter event. Winter, Snowball Launcher and more!

Log in any day between December 13, 2022 9:00 AM EST and January 3, 2022 9:00 AM EST to open gifts, purchase exclusive Winterfest skins, and battle Join the holiday cheer at Royale.

fortnite presents

How fun would a holiday be without free gifts? To celebrate Winterfest 2022, Fortnite is offering 14 giveaways from December 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST to January 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.

In Winterfest 2022, log in every day to get up to 17 free in-game items. If you miss a day, don’t worry! Launch Fortnite and claim all the presents before Winterfest ends on January 3, 2022.

The following items will be given away for free in Fortnite Presents during Winterfest 2022.

Adeline of the Arctic Outfit Sleigh Ready Gaff Outfit 2 Gliders 2 Wraps 3 Lobby Trucks 1 Spray 1 Back Bling 1 Pickaxe 1 Contrail 1 Emote 1 Emote Fortnite Gift Location

To open your Winterfest 2022 giveaway, you’ll need to visit Cozy Lodge. To get to Cozy Lodge:

Launch Fortnite.in the lobby, at the top of the screen[プレイ]Look for the Snowflake tab on the right side of the[ロッジを訪問]Choose. If this is your first visit to Cozy Lodge,[続行]Choose. Select one of the gift stacks to the left or right of Cozy Lodge. Please choose your present. Shake the gift of your choice and try to guess what it contains. Press and hold the Interact button to open your daily gifts!

fortnite winterfest skin

It’s the season to get merry with Winterfest-themed costumes in Fortnite! In addition to two free outfits awarded as gifts during Winterfest 2022, simply log into Fortnite during the event to You can unlock additional free holiday outfits!

Additionally, two classic Winterfest outfits are returning to the Item Shop for Winterfest 2022 only.

How to get the Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff Outfit

From December 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST to January 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST, open presents at Cozy Lodge during the Winterfest 2022 event to redeem the following outfits: increase.

Arctic Adeline Outfit Sled Ready Guff Outfit

Check the Cozy Lodge daily for a chance to open presents containing these costumes!

How to get the Gaffgringle Outfit

From December 13, 2022 9:00 AM EST to January 3, 2022 9:00 AM EST, you can redeem the following outfits by logging into Fortnite during the Winterfest 2022 event: increase.

Winterfest Free Login Outfit Gaff Gringle Outfit

To receive the Gaff Gringle Outfit:

Launch Fortnite.upper[ロッカー]tab and[キャリア]between tabs[アイテム ショップ]Select a tab. Scroll through the item shop listings and go to the Special Offers and Bundles section. Select Gaff Gringle. You can receive the costume by “purchasing” the Gaffgringle costume for free.

Winterfest 2022 Item Shop Outfit

The following outfits are available for purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop during the Winterfest 2022 event. These outfits will only appear in the Item Shop from December 13, 2022 9:00 AM EST until January 3, 2022 9:00 AM EST, so check back daily to see if they’re available for purchase. please!

Winterfest 2022 Item Shop Outfit Snow Dancer Outfit Cozy Knit Jonesy Outfit

During Winterfest 2022, Winterfest and holiday-themed older items will continue to rotate in the Item Shop. Check out the ‘Featured’ and ‘This Season’ sections in the Item Shop to see what outfits are available for purchase, including Winter Wonder Sky, Glimmer, and more!

Winterfest 2022 also lets you earn free emotes by completing unique challenges! December 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST to January 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST Until Winterfest 2022, play any game mode with 5 different friends from your friends list to earn the Emote Curling Iron.

Emote curling irons will drop around January 6, 2022 once the challenge is completed.

Fortnite Cozy Lodge

The Cozy Lodge is a special menu exclusive to Fortnite’s Winterfest event. Visit Cozy Lodge during the Winterfest 2022 event to open presents and win free prizes!

To get to Cozy Lodge:

Launch Fortnite.in the lobby, at the top of the screen[プレイ]Look for the Snowflake tab on the right side of the[ロッジを訪問]Choose. If this is your first visit to Cozy Lodge,[続行]Choose.

Once inside Cozy Lodge, you can select either stacks of presents on the left or right to open daily presents during the event.

But that’s not all you can interact with at Cozy Lodge. Experiment with what items you can interact with in Cozy Lodge to reveal special Easter eggs, such as the Mystery Pizza Slice that appears once a day, hidden somewhere in Cozy Lodge. You might get some tasty extra XP.

Don’t forget to stop by the Yule Log behind the Cozy Lodge to earn free Supercharged XP every day! Watch it crackle.

Where to Find the Snowball Launcher at Winterfest 2022

From December 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST to January 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST, during Winterfest 2022, find Snowball Launchers and holiday presents in loot chests scattered throughout Battle Royale Island. Please find.

For a better chance of finding Snowball Launchers and Holiday Gifts, try looking for Loot Boxes at Point of Interest locations on the map, especially in areas with dense buildings.

Snowball Launcher and Holiday Gifts are not included in competitive playlists.

where to find sergeant winter at winterfest 2022

Sergeant Winter may not be locked up in Cozy Lodge this Winterfest, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely abandoned his vacation. Instead, you can find Sgt. Winter riding his special Winter his Big His rig across the Battle Royale Islands during Winterfest 2022.

Find Sgt. Winter in his big rig during a Battle Royale match and he might throw out huge presents for you to loot. You can find tons of goodies, including epic weapon drops.

Sergeant Winter spawns randomly throughout Battle Royale Island. The best way to find sergeants. His rig seems to run on the road all the time, so in winter it’s best to walk or drive along any of the roads that cross the island, to increase your chances of catching up with Sgt. It’s a big winter rig. Consider hopping in your car to close the distance.

Patrol Sergeant. Winter Exchanges will not be included in the Competitive Playlist.

Winterfest 2022 Gameplay Changes

Keep an eye out for changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 with the Winterfest 2022 Update!

balance change

The following balance adjustments were made on December 9, 2022.

Reduced the time it takes to capture POIs. Improved accuracy and recoil for Tactical Pistols. Improved the rate of fire and accuracy of Maven Auto Shotguns. Reduced equipping time for Thunder Shotgun. Reduced player damage and hip fire accuracy for Ex-Caliber Rifles, greatly reducing environmental damage. Increased the bounce recharge time of the Shockwave Hammer. Light ammo now drops in stacks of 20 he from 18.Major battle royale bug fixes

Fixed the following bugs in Battle Royale:

Fixed an issue where Rebind Reality Augment was only available during a match for PC players. Voice chat settings changed in the sidebar are now saved correctly. Fixed Overshield damage numbers appearing white. Shockwave Hammer no longer damages players through structures and structures.Mobile Players Can Now Swipe His Battle Path, No Longer Confined To Just Pressing Arrow Keys Next: Fortnite Update 22.40 Patch Notes

